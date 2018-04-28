Mirror Image Arts uses theatre as language to inspire dialogue, encourage awareness and promote action in order to build a strong, compassionate and empowered community. Their work is a subset of applied theatre. Applied theatre occurs in non-traditional settings such as schools, libraries, recreation centers, etc… It is facilitated by professional actors/teaching artists and involves people working as a community to address an issue of social concern. Applied theatre does not merely create a public performance, it interacts with its audience through questions and discussion that focus on relevant issues in their lives.

NOW ACCEPTING APPLICANTS

Email m.osterman@mirrorimagearts.org to sign up for a 30 minute interview/audition

and please attach a headshot and resume.

Please prepare one monologue (comedic or dramatic).

ROLES

Non equity, male actor

Non equity, female actor

Those who apply should have the ability to play a young adult and should have an interest in learning how to facilitate activities with young people.

PERFORMANCES / COMPENSATION

On-going contract based work (PAID). The performances/programs are based in schools and at youth serving organizations. Actors perform based on availability. Summer programming is between June 6th – August 15th, 2018.

Programs run for 2 hours anywhere between 8:30am – 4pm.

REHEARSALS

Rehearsals are mandatory and occur throughout the year. The next set of rehearsals will occur May 30th and 31st, and June 4th and 5th from 6:30-10pm.

Actors who are cast will go through an on-boarding process in order to prepare for rehearsal and field work.

