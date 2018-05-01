Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(June 23rd) Superior Donuts / StageDoor Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 01 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Superior Donuts, by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Tracy Letts, is a comedy-drama that takes place in a run-down Chicago donut shop owned by Arthur Przybyzewski, who is out of hope until he hires the young, ambitious and talented Franco Wicks.

Superior Donuts
by Tracy Letts
Presented by StageDoor Theatre
Directed by Paul Newman

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 from 10am – 4pm

CALLBACKS (if needed)
Sunday, June 24th from 6:30 – 9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Resume and Headshot
Prepare: 1-2 minute comedic monologue OR read from a side (available on website) and be prepared to tell a PG-13 joke

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
More information click here
Contact Jill Manser to make an audition appointment at jmanser@stagedoortheatre.org
Questions about auditions: 303-995-8311

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
No Equity roles are available

ROLES
All roles available.
Max Tarasov: 50 y/o Russian male.
Officer Randy Osteen: 50 y/o Irish-American female. Cheerful but wistful.
Officer James Bailey: 45 y/o African-American male. Likeable.
Lady Boyle: 75 y/o Irish-American female. Functioning alcoholic.
Arthur Przybyzewski ([p]Shub-er-shef-ski): 60 y/o Polish-American with maybe a trace of a Polish accent. Able to learn moves for an extended stage fight. Weary and on auto-pilot.
Franco Wicks: 21 y/o African-American male. Agile, positive, nimble.
Luther Flynn: 45 y/o Irish-American male. Able to learn moves for an extended stage fight. Slick, wiry Wiseguy.
Kevin Magee: 30 y/o Irish-American male. Wiseguy’s muscle.
Kiril Ivakin: 35 y/o Russian. Speaks limited English with thick Russian accent. Can also learn a few Russian phrases. Max’s enforcer.

PERFORMANCES
September 7th – September 23rd, 2018
Times:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday Matinees on Sept. 9th and 23rd at 2pm

VENUE
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433
Venue phone: 303-838-0809
StageDoor Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado