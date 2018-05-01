Superior Donuts, by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Tracy Letts, is a comedy-drama that takes place in a run-down Chicago donut shop owned by Arthur Przybyzewski, who is out of hope until he hires the young, ambitious and talented Franco Wicks.

Superior Donuts

by Tracy Letts

Presented by StageDoor Theatre

Directed by Paul Newman

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 from 10am – 4pm

CALLBACKS (if needed)

Sunday, June 24th from 6:30 – 9:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume and Headshot

Prepare: 1-2 minute comedic monologue OR read from a side (available on website) and be prepared to tell a PG-13 joke

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

More information click here

Contact Jill Manser to make an audition appointment at jmanser@stagedoortheatre.org

Questions about auditions: 303-995-8311

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No Equity roles are available

ROLES

All roles available.

Max Tarasov: 50 y/o Russian male.

Officer Randy Osteen: 50 y/o Irish-American female. Cheerful but wistful.

Officer James Bailey: 45 y/o African-American male. Likeable.

Lady Boyle: 75 y/o Irish-American female. Functioning alcoholic.

Arthur Przybyzewski ([p]Shub-er-shef-ski): 60 y/o Polish-American with maybe a trace of a Polish accent. Able to learn moves for an extended stage fight. Weary and on auto-pilot.

Franco Wicks: 21 y/o African-American male. Agile, positive, nimble.

Luther Flynn: 45 y/o Irish-American male. Able to learn moves for an extended stage fight. Slick, wiry Wiseguy.

Kevin Magee: 30 y/o Irish-American male. Wiseguy’s muscle.

Kiril Ivakin: 35 y/o Russian. Speaks limited English with thick Russian accent. Can also learn a few Russian phrases. Max’s enforcer.

PERFORMANCES

September 7th – September 23rd, 2018

Times:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday Matinees on Sept. 9th and 23rd at 2pm

VENUE

Venue phone: 303-838-0809

StageDoor Theatre website