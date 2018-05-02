Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline to apply May 14th) Summer Tech Interns – Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton

Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton is looking for 2 high school students interested in furthering their development in technical theater. NOTE: This is a hands-on internship. Interns will learn and operate all the appropriate tools and equipment, including ladders, saws, hand tools, etc… and they will get dirty.

ABOUT THE INTERNSHIP
Students, chosen to participate, will work alongside professional theater technicians to learn and execute lighting and sound design for 3 productions as well as for class performances. They will also learn programming of lighting and sound consoles, and show control programming. Interns will also learn some carpentry, painting, rigging and basic theatrical technical theater skills.

Successful interns will leave with:
– 2 letters of recommendation to add to a portfolio or college/professional application.
– Operational knowledge of the ETC Ion lighting console.
– Operational knowledge of the Midas M32 Digital sound console.
– Programming experience on Qlab show control.
– Basic technical skills in: carpentry, paint, and rigging.
– If there is time, interns will also learn how to weld!

INTERNSHIP DATES (Interns must be willing to commit to all the required dates)
June 4th – August 10th, 2018
10am – 5pm most weekdays
Evening Shows: July 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st and August 3rd and 5th
Start time will be 9am from July 16th through July 20th.

TO APPLY
Must be 16 years +
Send resume and letter of interest (including a list of any theater experience) to:
Mike Haas at mhaas@townhallartscenter.org

DEADLINE TO APPLY
Monday, May 14th, 2018 by 5pm

LOCATION OF INTERNSHIP
Town Hall Arts Center
2450 West Main Street
Littleton, CO 80120

Town Hall Arts Center website


