Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(May 30th) Xanadu / Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Denver Center for the Performing Arts – Cabaret is holding auditions for its upcoming Equity production of the musical Xanadu in the Garner Galleria Theatre. Performances begin November 3rd, 2018 and run through April 28th, 2019. Rehearsals begin October 16th, 2018.
Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

Xanadu
Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Wednesday, May 30th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Newman Center for Theatre Education
1101 13th Street
Denver, CO 80204

CALLBACKS
Friday, June 1st

ROLES
Seeking male and female (20s to 50s) vocalists with comic acting ability.
Clio/Kira/Kitty – Pop singer with soprano notes
Sonny/Thetis – Pop tenor with rock sound
Danny/Zeus/Muse/Thalia – Tenor with jazz/swing sensibility
Melpomene/Andrews Sister/Hermes/Hera – Mezzo with belt
Calliope/Jazz Club Singer/Andrews Sister/Aphrodite – Mezzo with belt
One male and One female understudy will also be cast.

BRING / PREPARE
Please prepare 32 bars of a contemporary comic pop song and bring sheet music in the proper key, a resume and headshot.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
Equity Production

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT
Please call: 303-572-4591

PERFORMANCES
November 13th, 2018 – April 28th, 2019
Tuesdays – Sundays at 7:30pm
Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm

VENUE
Garner Galleria Theatre
at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado