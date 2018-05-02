The Denver Center for the Performing Arts – Cabaret is holding auditions for its upcoming Equity production of the musical Xanadu in the Garner Galleria Theatre. Performances begin November 3rd, 2018 and run through April 28th, 2019. Rehearsals begin October 16th, 2018.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it’s 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds.

Xanadu

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday, May 30th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Newman Center for Theatre Education

1101 13th Street

Denver, CO 80204

CALLBACKS

Friday, June 1st

ROLES

Seeking male and female (20s to 50s) vocalists with comic acting ability.

Clio/Kira/Kitty – Pop singer with soprano notes

Sonny/Thetis – Pop tenor with rock sound

Danny/Zeus/Muse/Thalia – Tenor with jazz/swing sensibility

Melpomene/Andrews Sister/Hermes/Hera – Mezzo with belt

Calliope/Jazz Club Singer/Andrews Sister/Aphrodite – Mezzo with belt

One male and One female understudy will also be cast.

BRING / PREPARE

Please prepare 32 bars of a contemporary comic pop song and bring sheet music in the proper key, a resume and headshot.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Equity Production

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

Please call: 303-572-4591

PERFORMANCES

November 13th, 2018 – April 28th, 2019

Tuesdays – Sundays at 7:30pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm

VENUE

Garner Galleria Theatre

at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts