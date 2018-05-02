Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 12th, 13th & 15th) A Night at the Tonys II / Dramatic New Life Performing Arts

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 May 2018


A Night at the Tonys II is a musical revue of Tony nominated and award winning musicals. Music will include selections from: “Oklahoma,” “West Side Story,” “Charlie Brown,” “Legally Blonde” and “Once Upon a Mattress.” Each segment will be “cast” as its own show, with the remaining actors filling in the chorus roles. An emcee will guide the storyline of show, and of each inner show. Dramatic New Life Ministries (DNL) is a non-denominational fine arts program whose members believe in reaching out into the community and giving of themselves. Their desire is to touch hearts and change lives with a collective ensemble of God-given talents from those in and around these communities.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
May 12th, 13th and 15th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Thrive Church
2820 W. 92nd Avenue
Federal Heights, CO 80260

CALLBACKS
May 19th, 2018

COMPENSATION
Non-paid roles

ROLES – All musicians and dancers of all levels are encouraged to participate. If you are new to the stage, it’s a fun way to break in and have fun, and if you’re a seasoned voice it’s a great way to keep yourself in vocal shape and on stage performing – doing what you love!

Oklahoma:
Curly McLain – Male/Baritone/25-35
Will Parker – Male/Tenor/25-35
Aunt Eller – Female/Mezzo/25-35
Ali Hakim – Male/Baritone/35-55
Laurey – Female/Soprano/25-35
Ado Annie – Female/Mezzo/25-35

West Side Story:
Riff – Male/Tenor/18-27 Action – Male/Baritone/18-27
Baby John – Male/Baritone/18-27
Snowboy – Male/Baritone/18-27
A-Rab – Male/Baritone/18-27
Anita – Female/Mezzo/18-27 Rosalia – Female/Mezzo/18-27
Tony – Male/Tenor/18-27
Maria – Female/Soprano/18-27

Charlie Brown:
Charlie Brown – Male/Baritone/20-30
Lucy – Female/Mezzo/20-30
Linus – Male/Baritone/20-30
Schroeder – Male/Tenor/20-30
Sally – Female/Soprano/20-30

Once Upon A Mattress:
Jester – Male/Tenor/20-35
Princess Winnifred – Female/Mezzo/20-35
Queen Aggravain – Female/Alto/45-55
Prince Dauntless – Male/Tenor/20-35
King Sextimus – Male/Silent/45-55

Legally Blonde:
Elle Woods – Female/Mezzo/20-28
Serena – Female/Soprano/20-28
Margot – Female/Soprano/20-28
Pilar – Female/Soprano/20-28
Brooke – Female/Mezzo/20-28
Callahan – Male/Baritone

BRING / PREPARE
Music will be available at the auditions

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
email: tonys2@dramaticnewlife.org
call: 303-428-9535 x. 309

PERFORMANCES
August 17th and 18th, 2018
Broomfield Community Center
280 Spader Way
Broomfield, CO 80020


