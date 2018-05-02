A Night at the Tonys II is a musical revue of Tony nominated and award winning musicals. Music will include selections from: “Oklahoma,” “West Side Story,” “Charlie Brown,” “Legally Blonde” and “Once Upon a Mattress.” Each segment will be “cast” as its own show, with the remaining actors filling in the chorus roles. An emcee will guide the storyline of show, and of each inner show. Dramatic New Life Ministries (DNL) is a non-denominational fine arts program whose members believe in reaching out into the community and giving of themselves. Their desire is to touch hearts and change lives with a collective ensemble of God-given talents from those in and around these communities.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

May 12th, 13th and 15th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Thrive Church

2820 W. 92nd Avenue

Federal Heights, CO 80260

CALLBACKS

May 19th, 2018

COMPENSATION

Non-paid roles

ROLES – All musicians and dancers of all levels are encouraged to participate. If you are new to the stage, it’s a fun way to break in and have fun, and if you’re a seasoned voice it’s a great way to keep yourself in vocal shape and on stage performing – doing what you love!

Oklahoma:

Curly McLain – Male/Baritone/25-35

Will Parker – Male/Tenor/25-35

Aunt Eller – Female/Mezzo/25-35

Ali Hakim – Male/Baritone/35-55

Laurey – Female/Soprano/25-35

Ado Annie – Female/Mezzo/25-35

West Side Story:

Riff – Male/Tenor/18-27 Action – Male/Baritone/18-27

Baby John – Male/Baritone/18-27

Snowboy – Male/Baritone/18-27

A-Rab – Male/Baritone/18-27

Anita – Female/Mezzo/18-27 Rosalia – Female/Mezzo/18-27

Tony – Male/Tenor/18-27

Maria – Female/Soprano/18-27

Charlie Brown:

Charlie Brown – Male/Baritone/20-30

Lucy – Female/Mezzo/20-30

Linus – Male/Baritone/20-30

Schroeder – Male/Tenor/20-30

Sally – Female/Soprano/20-30

Once Upon A Mattress:

Jester – Male/Tenor/20-35

Princess Winnifred – Female/Mezzo/20-35

Queen Aggravain – Female/Alto/45-55

Prince Dauntless – Male/Tenor/20-35

King Sextimus – Male/Silent/45-55

Legally Blonde:

Elle Woods – Female/Mezzo/20-28

Serena – Female/Soprano/20-28

Margot – Female/Soprano/20-28

Pilar – Female/Soprano/20-28

Brooke – Female/Mezzo/20-28

Callahan – Male/Baritone

BRING / PREPARE

Music will be available at the auditions

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

email: tonys2@dramaticnewlife.org

call: 303-428-9535 x. 309

PERFORMANCES

August 17th and 18th, 2018

Broomfield Community Center

280 Spader Way

Broomfield, CO 80020