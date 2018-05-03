The Denver Zoo is seeking performers for part-time and substitute positions for their summer productions. Casting roles for an Elephant, Giraffe, Lion, Double Crested Cormorant and a Chameleon. Seeking performers with experience in improv, crowd management, and puppetry. Actors will need to poses high energy levels, a full range of motion and ease in interacting with guests of all ages.

The Denver Zoo is partnering with the “Handsome Little Devils” to inspire and educate audiences, young and old, to become wildlife champions. Through pop up performances and elaborate costumed interactions with guests, performers will interactively tell the story of how human actions affect ecosystems and animals around the world.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 11am – 5pm

Monday, May 14th from 3pm – 7pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

2300 Steele Street

Denver, CO 80205

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 2 contrasting monologues, appropriate for all ages – totaling no more than 4 minutes

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

ROLES

These roles require wearing large costumes and/or manipulation of life sized puppets. Performances take place outside. Professional standards for breaks will be provided. Weather conditions may affect performance schedules. Casting roles for an Elephant, Giraffe, Lion, Double Crested Cormorant and a Chameleon.

PERFORMANCES

June 21st – September 6th, 2018

Short pop up shows throughout the day.

Working with two casts: seven days a week from 10am – 4pm

TO APPLY / AUDITION

Email: Hannahlynnbarron@gmail.com

Phone: 303-956-9497

VENUE

The Denver Zoo

2300 Steele Street

Denver, CO 80205