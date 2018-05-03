Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 12th and 14th) Summer Productions / The Denver Zoo

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Denver Zoo is seeking performers for part-time and substitute positions for their summer productions. Casting roles for an Elephant, Giraffe, Lion, Double Crested Cormorant and a Chameleon. Seeking performers with experience in improv, crowd management, and puppetry. Actors will need to poses high energy levels, a full range of motion and ease in interacting with guests of all ages.

The Denver Zoo is partnering with the “Handsome Little Devils” to inspire and educate audiences, young and old, to become wildlife champions. Through pop up performances and elaborate costumed interactions with guests, performers will interactively tell the story of how human actions affect ecosystems and animals around the world.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 11am – 5pm
Monday, May 14th from 3pm – 7pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
2300 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80205

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: 2 contrasting monologues, appropriate for all ages – totaling no more than 4 minutes

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

ROLES
These roles require wearing large costumes and/or manipulation of life sized puppets. Performances take place outside. Professional standards for breaks will be provided. Weather conditions may affect performance schedules. Casting roles for an Elephant, Giraffe, Lion, Double Crested Cormorant and a Chameleon.

PERFORMANCES
June 21st – September 6th, 2018
Short pop up shows throughout the day.
Working with two casts: seven days a week from 10am – 4pm

TO APPLY / AUDITION
Email: Hannahlynnbarron@gmail.com
Phone: 303-956-9497

VENUE
The Denver Zoo
2300 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80205


