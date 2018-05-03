Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMay3Thu2018all-day The North Plan / Springs Ensembl...The North Plan / Springs Ensembl...May 3 all-dayAfter a ruthless faction seizes power in Washington, Carlton Berg, a bureaucrat for the State Department, runs off with the new regime’s top secret enemies list. Unfortunately for Carlton, the chase has come to an[...]May4Fri2018all-day An Evening of One Acts / Steel C...An Evening of One Acts / Steel C...May 4 all-dayIt’s an evening of our favorite short plays! Featuring some of the best one-act plays, multiple directors, and great opportunities for actors. An Evening of One Acts Various authors May 4th – May 6th, 2018[...]all-day Gypsy / Longmont Theatre CompanyGypsy / Longmont Theatre CompanyMay 4 all-dayRegarded by many as the greatest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success… while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in[...]all-day Incorruptible / Coal Creek Theat...Incorruptible / Coal Creek Theat...May 4 all-dayWelcome to Priseaux, France, c. 1250 A.D.: The river flooded again last week. The chandler’s shop just burned to the ground. Nobody’s heard of the wheelbarrow yet. And Ste. Foy, the patron of the local[...]all-day Into The Woods Jr. (Youth Perfor...Into The Woods Jr. (Youth Perfor...May 4 all-dayBe careful what you wish for as Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of your favorite characters – Cinderella,[...]