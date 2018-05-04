Auditions are for membership in the Evergreen Children’s Chorale. Members can choose to perform in the fall concert and spring musical or choose to participate in just one. The spring musical will be chosen mid-summer and casting will take place in January 2019.

(There will also be auditions in August 2018 and January 2019).

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, May 15th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Evergreen Lutheran Church

5980 County Highway 73

Evergreen, CO 80439

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

All Children are welcome to audition and become involved regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, national origin, ancestry, sexual preference, affiliation, limitations or challenges.

Questions about auditions?

Call: 303-674-9004

Email: info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com

AUDITION INFO

– Auditions are done in groups of 10.

– The audition shall consist of solo and group singing, pitch matching and choreographed movement taught at the time of audition.

COMPENSATION

Non-Paid participation

PERFORMANCES

Winter 2018 – May 2019

Fall concert is one weekend in early December 2018, spring musical for two weekends late April/early May 2019.

VENUE for PERFORMANCES

Center Stage Theater

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80429

Evergreen Children’s Chorale website