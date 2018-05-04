Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(May 15th) 2018 – 2019 Season Auditions for Evergreen Children’s Chorale

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Auditions are for membership in the Evergreen Children’s Chorale. Members can choose to perform in the fall concert and spring musical or choose to participate in just one. The spring musical will be chosen mid-summer and casting will take place in January 2019.
(There will also be auditions in August 2018 and January 2019).

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, May 15th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Evergreen Lutheran Church
5980 County Highway 73
Evergreen, CO 80439

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE
All Children are welcome to audition and become involved regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, national origin, ancestry, sexual preference, affiliation, limitations or challenges.
Questions about auditions?
Call: 303-674-9004
Email: info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com

AUDITION INFO
– Auditions are done in groups of 10.
– The audition shall consist of solo and group singing, pitch matching and choreographed movement taught at the time of audition.

COMPENSATION
Non-Paid participation

PERFORMANCES
Winter 2018 – May 2019
Fall concert is one weekend in early December 2018, spring musical for two weekends late April/early May 2019.
VENUE for PERFORMANCES
Center Stage Theater
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80429

Evergreen Children’s Chorale website

 


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado