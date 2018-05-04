Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working is an ensemble piece which paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the waitress, the millworker, the mason, the trucker, the stoner, the housewife, the prostitute, and more. It’s a highly original look at the American landscape that’s simply impossible to forget.

Working – the Musical

Based on the book, Working by Studs Terkel

Book for the musical by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso

Music by Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and James Taylor

Lyrics by Schwartz, Carnelia, Grant, Taylor, and Susan Birkenhead

Updated in 2012 including 2 new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company’s Emerging Artists Program

Directed by Jim Kimbrough and Tanya Jean Daugherty

AUDITIONS ARE OPEN TO

Actors who are college age (high school graduate) through 30-something

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 9am – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

CenterStage Studios, 901 Front Street, Basement level, Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS

Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 6 – 8pm

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: current headshot and resume

Prepare: you may be asked to improvise a monologue. One song from the musical theatre repertoire (remember to bring your sheet music for the accompanist).

COMPENSATION

These are Non-Paid Roles

ROLES

Please note: This is an ensemble cast – there are no leads.

Men

Rex Winship, hedge fund manager

Frank Decker, interstate trucker Solo, Brother Trucker by James Taylor

Conrad Swibel, UPS delivery man

“Mason” Soloist

Tom Patrick, fireman

Ralph Werner

Freddy Rodriguez, fast food worker, Solo, Delivery by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Raj Chadha, tech support

Allen Epstein, community organizer

Anthony Coelho, stone mason, Solo, The Mason by Craig Carnelia

Utkarsh Trujillo, elder care worker, Solo, A Very Good Day by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Charlie Blossom, ex-newsroom assistant

Mike Dillard, ironworker, Solo, Fathers and Sons by Stephen Schwartz

Eddie Jaffe, publicist

Joe Zutty, retiree, Joe by Craig Carnelia

Women

Terry Mason, flight attendant

Sharon Atkins, receptionist

Grace Clements, millworker, Solo, Millwork by James Taylor

Theresa Liu, nanny, Solo, A Very Good Day by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Amanda McKenny, project manager

Kate Rushton, housewife, Solo, Just a Housewife by Craig Carnelia

Roberta Victor, prostitute

Maggie Holmes, cleaning lady, Solo, Cleanin’ Women by Micki Grant

Rose Hoffman, schoolteacher., Solo, Nobody Tells Me How, Susan Birkenhead

Candy Cottingham, fundraiser

Delores Dante, waitress, Solo, It’s an Art by Stephen Schwartz

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: held primarily Monday -Thursday evenings from 6:30pm – 9:30pm

starting June 28th (with a break over the July 4th week).

Performances: August 1st – August 12th, 2018

Venue for Performances: Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

Questions about auditions?

Email: Jim Kimbrough at kjimbrough@gmail.com

CenterStage Theatre Company website