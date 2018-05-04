Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(May 19th) Working – the Musical / CenterStage Theatre Company’s Emerging Artists Program

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working is an ensemble piece which paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the waitress, the millworker, the mason, the trucker, the stoner, the housewife, the prostitute, and more. It’s a highly original look at the American landscape that’s simply impossible to forget.

Working – the Musical
Based on the book, Working by Studs Terkel
Book for the musical by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso
Music by Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and James Taylor
Lyrics by Schwartz, Carnelia, Grant, Taylor, and Susan Birkenhead
Updated in 2012 including 2 new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company’s Emerging Artists Program
Directed by Jim Kimbrough and Tanya Jean Daugherty

AUDITIONS ARE OPEN TO
Actors who are college age (high school graduate) through 30-something

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, May 19th, 2018 from 9am – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
CenterStage Studios, 901 Front Street, Basement level, Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS
Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 6 – 8pm

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: current headshot and resume
Prepare: you may be asked to improvise a monologue. One song from the musical theatre repertoire (remember to bring your sheet music for the accompanist).

COMPENSATION
These are Non-Paid Roles

ROLES
Please note: This is an ensemble cast – there are no leads.
Men
Rex Winship, hedge fund manager
Frank Decker, interstate trucker Solo, Brother Trucker by James Taylor
Conrad Swibel, UPS delivery man
“Mason” Soloist
Tom Patrick, fireman
Ralph Werner
Freddy Rodriguez, fast food worker, Solo, Delivery by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Raj Chadha, tech support
Allen Epstein, community organizer
Anthony Coelho, stone mason, Solo, The Mason by Craig Carnelia
Utkarsh Trujillo, elder care worker, Solo, A Very Good Day by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Charlie Blossom, ex-newsroom assistant
Mike Dillard, ironworker, Solo, Fathers and Sons by Stephen Schwartz
Eddie Jaffe, publicist
Joe Zutty, retiree, Joe by Craig Carnelia

Women
Terry Mason, flight attendant
Sharon Atkins, receptionist
Grace Clements, millworker, Solo, Millwork by James Taylor
Theresa Liu, nanny, Solo, A Very Good Day by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Amanda McKenny, project manager
Kate Rushton, housewife, Solo, Just a Housewife by Craig Carnelia
Roberta Victor, prostitute
Maggie Holmes, cleaning lady, Solo, Cleanin’ Women by Micki Grant
Rose Hoffman, schoolteacher., Solo, Nobody Tells Me How, Susan Birkenhead
Candy Cottingham, fundraiser
Delores Dante, waitress, Solo, It’s an Art by Stephen Schwartz

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: held primarily Monday -Thursday evenings from 6:30pm – 9:30pm
starting June 28th (with a break over the July 4th week).
Performances: August 1st – August 12th, 2018
Venue for Performances: Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

Questions about auditions?
Email: Jim Kimbrough at kjimbrough@gmail.com

CenterStage Theatre Company website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado