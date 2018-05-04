Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring Over-Hire Carpenters and Electricians / Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company has immediate openings for
over-hire carpenters and electricians.

These openings are 2 to 3 weeks in length.

Please email Chris Sheley (Director of Production) at csheley@coloradocollege.org if interested.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company
30 West Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903


