Pink Monkey Solutions is seeking applicants for immediate openings for Production Leads and Production Assistants to join our Onsite Execution Team.

Job Description: The Onsite Execution Team travels to job locations to install and take down special event decor, scenic elements, and lighting in high profile locations throughout Colorado. This is a highly physical job that requires you to:

Be able to lift items up to 50lbs repeatedly

Load/unload trucks at various locations, sometimes outdoors

Climb and work from ladders, using tools overhead

Be able to be on your feet most of the day; 12+ hours

Job Details:

The hours for the shifts worked by our Onsite Execution Team vary greatly.

Our events typically occur over the weekend and they are frequently outside of Denver, often in the Aspen and Vail area as well as other resort towns around Colorado.

When you are sent “on location” you will typically go for 1 to 3 nights and Pink Monkey provides transportation, meals, and accommodation for the duration of the trip.

The Onsite Execution team works under tight timelines and often during odd hours.

We expect and demand that our Onsite Execution Team be able to follow instruction and execute their assigned tasks efficiently.

Our clients have very high standards and expectations that we take very seriously. Good enough is not good enough for Pink Monkey.

Our onsite Execution Team are the members of our organization that work in full view of our clients and the public and are expected to meet those standards and expectations.

If you enjoy a fast-paced and dynamic work environment that gets you to beautiful locations around Colorado to build world class events then you will be very happy on our Onsite Execution Team.

If you are looking for an easy job where you get off work at the same time every day and have weekends off, then our Onsite Execution Team is not the job for you.

Special Skills:

Punctuality and a strong work ethic are paramount.

High attention to detail.

Lighting, Audio, Video, Floral, Fabric Work, Carpentry, Rigging or Scenic Art experience are all pluses but not required.

Valid driver’s license and experience driving cargo vans and up to 26’ Box Trucks are also pluses.

Professionalism and a positive attitude along with the willingness and ability to learn any and all of the aforementioned skills is a must.

Salary: $15-17/hr depending on experience and qualifications.

To Apply: Please follow the link below to our online job application:

Pink Monkey Onsite Execution Team Application

Please make sure to attach a resume and cover letter to your application.

Email recruiting@ pinkmonkeysolutions.com if you require more information.