Upcoming EventsMay5Sat2018all-day Falstaff / Opera ColoradoFalstaff / Opera ColoradoMay 5 all-dayIf you are a fan of Shakespeare’s comedies, you will love Verdi’s comic opera, Falstaff. The story centers around Falstaff, who employs crafty maneuvers to seduce the merry wives of Windsor. When the women learn[...]all-day Your Best One / Curious Theatre ...Your Best One / Curious Theatre ...May 5 all-dayWhen cancer comes into the picture, everything changes. In Your Best One, The Hoffman family rallies together – and against each other – as they battle over health insurance, child custody, inheritance, and superfoods. Former[...]May6Sun2018all-day Thrilling Tales / Stories on StageThrilling Tales / Stories on StageMay 6 all-dayStories on Stage present renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. This show is intended for an adult audience. Thrilling Tales (a show designed for the armchair adventurer in all of us) Stories featuring[...]May11Fri2018all-day 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche / The...5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche / The...May 11 all-dayThe Theater Company of Lafayette presents the award winning, Off-Broadway smash hit, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche! It’s 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are hosting their annual[...]all-day Bent / Fearless TheatreBent / Fearless TheatreMay 11 all-dayIn 1934 Berlin, on the eve of the Nazi incursion, Max, a grifter, and his lover Rudy are recovering from a night of debauchery with a SA trooper. Two soldiers burst into the apartment and[...]