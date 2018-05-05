Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline Aug. 1st) Development Coordinator / Bas Bleu Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 May 2018 / 0 Comment


JOB DESCRIPTION
Development Coordinator to cultivate and build relationships with the community and to support the Bas Bleu Theatre mission. Secure prospective funders and be the fundraising face of Bas Bleu. This is a permanent position.
Primary Responsibilities: Design and manage all fundraising activities that include annual giving, endowment and capital campaign, specials projects and solicitation.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Experience in fundraising. Verbal and written communication skills. Diplomacy, confidentiality and respect of donors. Ability to work as a leader and team member.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Experience in event planning and donor base management.

COMPENSATION
Salary plus commission

DEADLINE TO APPLY
August 1st, 2018

TO APPLY
Email: basbleutheatre@basbleu.org

Bas Bleu Theatre Company
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Phone: 970-498-8949

Bas Bleu Theatre Company website


