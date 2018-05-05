JOB DESCRIPTION

Development Coordinator to cultivate and build relationships with the community and to support the Bas Bleu Theatre mission. Secure prospective funders and be the fundraising face of Bas Bleu. This is a permanent position.

Primary Responsibilities: Design and manage all fundraising activities that include annual giving, endowment and capital campaign, specials projects and solicitation.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in fundraising. Verbal and written communication skills. Diplomacy, confidentiality and respect of donors. Ability to work as a leader and team member.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in event planning and donor base management.

COMPENSATION

Salary plus commission

DEADLINE TO APPLY

August 1st, 2018

TO APPLY

Email: basbleutheatre@basbleu.org

Bas Bleu Theatre Company

401 Pine Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Phone: 970-498-8949

Bas Bleu Theatre Company website