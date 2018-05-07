Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



FREE Audition Workshop / Denver Academy of Dramatic Arts at Visionbox Studio (May 12th)

Free Audition Workshop /Audition for New Play Festival / Ongoing classes with Jennifer McCray Rincón, Founding Artistic Director of Denver Academy of Dramatic Arts (DADA) at Visionbox Studio. This class will be considered as an audition as well for our New Play Festival and ongoing classes. To sign up for the Audition Workshop, please email visionbox1212@gmail.com

DATE AND TIME
Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 9am – noon

LOCATION OF CLASS
The Beacons at Parkside Mansion
Garden Level
1859 York Street
Denver, CO 80206

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot / Resume and paper and bring pencil/pen to take notes.
Prepare: 2 contrasting pieces not to exceed a total time of 3 minutes. These pieces should be one monologue from a contemporary play and one classical verse piece (preferably Shakespeare).

Website for Visionbox

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR
Jennifer McCray Rincón received her BA in Theatre Studies from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama. She was recipient of an NEA Directing Fellowship at Playwright’s Horizons in NYC and a Fulbright Teaching Fellowship in Bogota, Colombia. After many years in New York, Ms. Rincón came to Denver as the Head of Acting at the National Theatre Conservatory, where she remained from 1991 through 2008. At the DCPA Ms. Rincón taught acting in the 3-year MFA Acting program and directed over 100 productions including Equus, Othello, The Laramie Project, Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, The 365 Project, Monte Carlo, and Expedition 6 by Bill Pullman. Locally, Ms. Rincon has directed for El Centro Su Teatro, Shadow Theatre, The Historic Old Elitches Theatre, and was Founding Artistic Director of the Lizard Head Theatre Company in Telluride.


