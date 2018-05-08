The successful candidate should have an undergraduate degree in Theatre Studies or a related field, but current college students can also apply. This position is ideal for a student or a professional theatre artist interested in directing, acting, or administration. Daily office hours / 20 hours/per week with the option to take directing and acting classes with no tuition.

Duties include: assist the Artistic Director in the day to day operations of the company including answering emails and phone calls, scheduling appointments, and assisting in all areas of the artistic direction of the company including casting, rehearsals, organizing classes and tuition, some financial management, and coordinating all staff.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

The position is ideal for a college grad also interested in applying to graduate schools or a young professional interested in non-profit theatre development, directing, and acting.

PERMANENT POSITION

– Begins Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 or by Monday, June 4th at the latest

– Current license and vehicle required

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID position

TO APPLY

To schedule an interview, please write info@visionbox.org

Attn: Nicole Sykes and submit current bio and resume.

MORE INFORMATION

www.visionbox.org

VISIONBOX – DENVER ACADEMY OF DRAMATIC ARTS (DADA)

1600 Fillmore Street, Unit 131

Denver, CO 80206

720-810-1641