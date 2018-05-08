The Ent Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, a new multi-venue performing arts center, is seeking hourly crew members to execute a variety of music, dramatic, dance, art, and other events on a regular basis. Enjoy competitive wages, ample work hours, diversity in hiring, and a world class facility. Join our crew!

QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in audio, video, lighting, and/or stagecraft preferred.

JOB DUTIES

Load in and out events, part of run crew, show builds, changeovers, operation of consoles

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID position

TO APPLY

Contact: Melissa Baglio at mbaglio@uccs.edu

WEBSITE

ENT CENTER FOR THE ARTS

at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918