Sound and Video Engineer – responsible for specifying, acquiring, manipulating and/or generating the audio and video elements required of all performances, productions and events in the SaGaJi and Music Room theatres at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The sound/video engineer will create and mix the sound design for all theatre company productions.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in audio or equivalent experience plus a minimum of three years of theatrical audio experience; proficient in digital audio and video systems; fluent with Mac, PC and standard AV programs and technologies including but not limited to Qlab and MIDI systems; excellent trouble shooting and repair skills; excellent live mixing abilities including wireless microphones, band/orchestras, and effects; familiarity with paging/monitor systems, networking, Clear Com, and video systems/ projectors; strong written and verbal communications skills and excellent collaboration skills; general office skills, including general knowledge of Microsoft office.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

A Master’s Degree in Audio or related field; five plus years of professional live audio experience.

COMPENSATION

Hourly/Full Time PAID position

FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

AND ONLINE APPLICATION

https://employment.coloradocollege.edu/postings/3342

Colorado College

Fine Arts Center

14 E. Cache La Poudre Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

www.coloradocollege.edu

Posted 5-9-18