Now Hiring – Sound & Video Engineer / Colorado College Fine Arts Center in Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Sound and Video Engineer – responsible for specifying, acquiring, manipulating and/or generating the audio and video elements required of all performances, productions and events in the SaGaJi and Music Room theatres at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The sound/video engineer will create and mix the sound design for all theatre company productions.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor’s degree in audio or equivalent experience plus a minimum of three years of theatrical audio experience; proficient in digital audio and video systems; fluent with Mac, PC and standard AV programs and technologies including but not limited to Qlab and MIDI systems; excellent trouble shooting and repair skills; excellent live mixing abilities including wireless microphones, band/orchestras, and effects; familiarity with paging/monitor systems, networking, Clear Com, and video systems/ projectors; strong written and verbal communications skills and excellent collaboration skills; general office skills, including general knowledge of Microsoft office.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
A Master’s Degree in Audio or related field; five plus years of professional live audio experience.

COMPENSATION
Hourly/Full Time PAID position

FULL JOB DESCRIPTION
AND ONLINE APPLICATION
https://employment.coloradocollege.edu/postings/3342

Colorado College
Fine Arts Center
14 E. Cache La Poudre Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
www.coloradocollege.edu

Posted 5-9-18

 


