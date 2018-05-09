University staff position – Technical Director of Production (TDoP) for UCCS Presents is responsible for overseeing the safe operation and use of the UCCS scene shop, scenic construction, rigging, and installation including the preparation of project cost estimates, drafting scenic construction drawings, rigging diagrams, managing scene shop crew staffing and scheduling. The TDoP is responsible for the tools and equipment therein, their safe and proper operation and maintenance, and for making recommendations for and coordinating the logistics required for equipment purchases.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent professional theatrical technical experience in a professional theatre (may substitute experience on a year-for-year basis for the bachelor’s degree). Two years of experience with MicroSoft Office (especially Excel) and drafting (AutoCAD/Vectorworks). Valid Colorado driver license or ability to obtain a valid Colorado driver license within 30 days of hire.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience working in a professionally managed scene shop and production environment. Leadership experience in technical production including cost analysis and drafting for scenic construction (metal and wood), rigging, and personnel management. Candidates should have experience in all manner of theatrical scenery construction and installation (welding, rigging, wood construction, finish carpentry, etc…) Rigging certification is preferred. Track record of effective work, both independently and as a crew leader. Understanding and experience with automation, including pneumatics, hydraulics, motors and control.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID, permanent position – full time

Union (IATSE) members will be considered

Salary Range: $42,000 – $50,000

The University of Colorado offers a full benefits package

TO APPLY

Deadline for full consideration is May 22nd, 2018

Applications submitted through email or surface mail will not be considered.

Please apply at www.cu.edu/cu-careers.

Upon request, please be prepared to provide five professional references (at least two previous/current supervisors), including their email contact information.

Official transcripts will be required upon hire.

INFORMATION ABOUT THEATREWORKS

Over the past forty-two years, Theatreworks has grown into a premiere professional theatre in the Pikes Peak Region, with a $1.8 million budget, a cumulative annual audience of more than 23,000, and a venerated suite of activities, including seven fully-produced mainstage shows, educational opportunities for youth, and outreach programs for local communities that are not fully engaged with university theater programs. Theatreworks is one of only two Actors’ Equity Association theaters in Colorado Springs and one of seven in the state.

VENUE

TheatreWorks

The ENT Center for the Arts

University of Colorado in Colorado Springs

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Theatreworks website