The Aurora Fox stands firmly behind the principles of non-traditional casting. In all cases where a character’s age, ethnicity, gender identity or physical abilities are not germane to the story or author’s intent, actors of all ages, ethnicities, gender identities and physical abilities will be considered.

SEASON 34 Mainstage Shows Performance Dates

Songs for a New World – Sept. 14th – Oct. 14th, 2018

Twist Your Dickens – Nov. 23rd – Dec. 23rd, 2018

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies – Jan. 18th – Feb. 10th, 2019

Life Sucks – Feb. 22nd – March 17th, 2019

Caroline or Change – April 5th – May 5th, 2019

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 2 – 8pm

CALLBACKS

By invitation only

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Aurora Fox Arts Center

9900 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010

Aurora Fox Arts Center website

BRING / PREPARE

(total audition time 3 minutes)

Bring: Current headshot and resume

Prepare: 1 minute contemporary monologue, or 2 contrasting monologues

— For consideration for Songs for a New World or Caroline, or Change, please prepare a song in a style appropriate to the shows. An accompanist will be provided. No a capella or karaoke tracks.

NOTE: Please arrive a few minutes before your audition slot to fill out paperwork.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Members of AEA (Actors Equity Association) are encouraged to audition

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

QUESTIONS ABOUT AUDITIONS

Phone: 303-739-1969

Email: Jen Orf at jorf@auroragov.org