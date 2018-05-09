Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 21st) 2018-19 Season Auditions / Aurora Fox Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Aurora Fox stands firmly behind the principles of non-traditional casting. In all cases where a character’s age, ethnicity, gender identity or physical abilities are not germane to the story or author’s intent, actors of all ages, ethnicities, gender identities and physical abilities will be considered.

SEASON 34 Mainstage Shows Performance Dates
Songs for a New World – Sept. 14th – Oct. 14th, 2018
Twist Your Dickens – Nov. 23rd – Dec. 23rd, 2018
Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies – Jan. 18th – Feb. 10th, 2019
Life Sucks – Feb. 22nd – March 17th, 2019
Caroline or Change – April 5th – May 5th, 2019

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 2 – 8pm

CALLBACKS
By invitation only

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Aurora Fox Arts Center
9900 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010

Aurora Fox Arts Center website

BRING / PREPARE
(total audition time 3 minutes)
Bring: Current headshot and resume
Prepare: 1 minute contemporary monologue, or 2 contrasting monologues
— For consideration for Songs for a New World or Caroline, or Change, please prepare a song in a style appropriate to the shows. An accompanist will be provided.  No a capella or karaoke tracks.
NOTE: Please arrive a few minutes before your audition slot to fill out paperwork.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
Members of AEA (Actors Equity Association) are encouraged to audition

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm

QUESTIONS ABOUT AUDITIONS
Phone: 303-739-1969
Email: Jen Orf at jorf@auroragov.org


