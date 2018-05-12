Pandemic Collective announces auditions for Yet A(nother) Night of Grand Guignol. Yet A(nother) Night of Grand Guignol is their third Grand-Guignol style piece. Grand-Guignol is a style of over-the-top French horror theatre made popular in the late 1800s that features high melodramatic flair, shockingly comedic plot twists and turns, and live music. This season’s exploration of Grand Guignol offers two stories on popular urban legends and much more of what our audiences crave in our BRAND-NEW theatre!

Seeking a young actor for the production of Black-Eyed, written by Pandemic Collective’s Artistic Director Rhea Amos and directed by Samantha Saunders. Black-Eyed is a short play inspired by the myth of black-eyed children: supposed paranormal creatures that resemble children between the ages of 6 and 16, who are reportedly encountered on doorsteps of residential homes. They are seeking a young actor for the following role: The Child – 6 to 16, an apparition with pale skin and dark eyes. Also seeking actors for both pieces that will be performed. Do you have questions?: contact Pandemic Collective via email at pandemic@pandemiccollective.org.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, May the 20th from noon – 2pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Theatre 29

5138 West 29th Avenue

Denver, CO

BRING / PREPARE

Actors will be emailed sides from the script to read from at the audition.

Email headshot and resume to pandemic@pandemiccollective.org.

All actors below the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals will begin in late May / The rehearsal process for The Child role will be very light, and they will not be called for every rehearsal, so scheduling is flexible.

Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm from June 1st thru July 7th, 2018

Performance Venue: Theatre 29 (our brand-new space!)

Rehearsals will begin in late May / The rehearsal process for The Child role will be very light, and they will not be called for every rehearsal, so scheduling is flexible.Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays atfromPerformance Venue: Theatre 29 (our brand-new space!)

COMPENSATION

The Child’s role will be paid a small stipend.

NOTE: Seeking to collaborate with driven artists that are passionate about theatre and developing new work as part of a brave collective. If you have any questions, or if you would like a copy of the script please email: pandemic@pandemiccollective.org.

ABOUT PANDEMIC COLLECTIVE

Pandemic Collective is a horror theatre company dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, we seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change. Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sculptors, pick your poison,) combining our diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious and compelling.