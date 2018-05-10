ROCKY HEIGHTS MIDDLE SCHOOL – Drama Teacher (6th-8th grades)

(part of the Douglas County School District)

This is a full time position in a great school and community supportive of the arts!

Please click here for a full job description and information to apply.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

— Maintain accurate and complete records of students’ progress and development preparing required reports on students and activities.

— Utilize technology and integrate the use of technology to provide a variety of learning materials and resources for use in educational activities, instruct and monitor students in the use of learning materials and equipment, observe, evaluate, encourage and provide feedback on student’s performance and development.

— Plan, prepare and deliver instructional activities that facilitate active learning experiences and establish and communicate clear objectives for all learning activities.

— As a teacher you would be expected to plan, organize and implement an appropriate instructional program in a learning environment that guides and encourages students to develop and fulfill their academic potential.

— Teachers are integral parts of their school and the school community, performing certain duties including but not limited to student support, counseling students with academic problems and supporting certain extracurricular activities such as social activities, sporting activities, clubs and student organizations, participating in department and school meetings, and parent meetings.

CERTIFICATION

Teaching License – Colorado Department of Education

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s Degree (required)

COMPENSATION

Minimum $39,000 – Maximum $57,500 – annual pay

SCHEDULED HOURS

40 hours per week

260 Days Per Year

Rocky Heights Middle School

11033 Monarch Blvd.

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Rocky Heights Middle School website