(May 22nd & 23rd) The Producers / The Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 May 2018


The Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont announces auditions for Mel Brooks’ musical, The Producers.

The Producers
Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks
Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan
Presented at The Jesters Dinner Theatre

ABOUT THE SHOW
A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive “Springtime for Hitler”), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 from 7:30 – 10pm
Wednesday, May 23rd from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Sheet music for the accompanist
Prepare: A song
Expect to read from the script.

FOR REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Email: boxoffice@jesterstheatre.com
The show’s run dates: July 13th – September 30th, 2018 on the main theatre stage

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT (must be 18+ to audition)
Call: 303-682-9980

COMPENSATION
Unknown

The Jesters Dinner Theatre website


