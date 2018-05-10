The Producers Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan Presented at The Jesters Dinner Theatre

ABOUT THE SHOW

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive “Springtime for Hitler”), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 from 7:30 – 10pm

Wednesday, May 23rd from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Jesters Dinner Theatre

224 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet music for the accompanist

Prepare: A song

Expect to read from the script.

FOR REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Email: boxoffice@jesterstheatre.com

The show’s run dates: July 13th – September 30th, 2018 on the main theatre stage