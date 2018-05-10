Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 22nd & 23rd) Once Upon a Mattress (for youth) / The Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont announces auditions for the musical comedy, Once Upon a Mattress.

Once Upon A Mattress
Composed by Mary Rodgers
Book by Jay Thompson, Marshall Barer, Dean Fuller
Lyrics by Marshall Barer
Adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale: The Princess and the Pea
Presented at The Jesters Dinner Theatre

ABOUT THE SHOW
The story begins in a faraway kingdom long ago. Due to an unhappy curse, King Sextimus is unable to speak. Meanwhile, his wife, Queen Aggravain, has taken over control of the kingdom. Most importantly, in an attempt to keep Prince Dauntless single, she has decreed that only the princess that can pass her test may marry her son.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 from 7:30 – 10pm
Wednesday, May 23rd from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Sheet music for the accompanist
Prepare: A song
Expect to read from the script.

FOR REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Email: boxoffice@jesterstheatre.com

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT (must be 19 years of age or younger)
Call: 303-682-9980

FEE
If cast – there is a $350 participation fee

The Jesters Dinner Theatre website


