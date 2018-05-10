Once Upon A Mattress Composed by Mary Rodgers Book by Jay Thompson, Marshall Barer, Dean Fuller Lyrics by Marshall Barer Adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale: The Princess and the Pea Presented at The Jesters Dinner Theatre

The Jesters Dinner Theatre in Longmont announces auditions for the musical comedy,

ABOUT THE SHOW

The story begins in a faraway kingdom long ago. Due to an unhappy curse, King Sextimus is unable to speak. Meanwhile, his wife, Queen Aggravain, has taken over control of the kingdom. Most importantly, in an attempt to keep Prince Dauntless single, she has decreed that only the princess that can pass her test may marry her son.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 from 7:30 – 10pm

Wednesday, May 23rd from 7:30 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Jesters Dinner Theatre

224 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet music for the accompanist

Prepare: A song

Expect to read from the script.

FOR REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Email: boxoffice@jesterstheatre.com