You’re invited to audition for the Band of Toughs’ next original project, Nirvamlet.

Nirvamlet mixes the world of 90s grunge with “Hamlet” in a rocktale of icons and heart-shaped depression with a splash of conspiracy and murder.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

In Denver: Saturday, May 19th from 3 – 5pm

In Boulder: Sunday, May 20th from 3 – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Denver: Newman Center for Theatre Education at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Studio 10 at 1101 13th Street, Denver

Boulder: The Boulder Quest Center, 1501 Lee Hill Road, #18, Boulder

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Water

Prepare: Be dressed in clothes you can move in

You will be asked to attend for the full audition session from 3 – 5pm. Auditions are a workshop-style.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID a stipend

No Equity roles are available

ROLES

All roles in Hamlet

Needed: Courtney Love, Francis Bean, Kurt Cobain and musicians/actors

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES

Boulder International Fringe Festival / Production Dates: August 16th – September 1st, 2018 in Boulder (exact dates TBD, likely Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE BAND OF TOUGHS

Band of Toughs (BoTs) develops each project in a creative laboratory where artists and audience are invited to engage in an exchange of ideas as collaborators. We incorporate various art forms (visual, video, movement) as well as a live band. We work with big ensembles of multi-disciplinary artists and pay stipends.

Some History

A recent original devised piece, I Miss My MTV, premiered at the Boulder Fringe to rave audience reviews and had a successful run at the Studio Loft at the DPAC in 2016.

Our last adapted Shakespeare adventure, Under the Stars with Brews and the Bard: As You Like It, won Best of Fringe: Audience Choice awards at the Boulder and Fort Collins Fringe Festivals. The Denver Post noted Band of Toughs “oozes with originality and fresh creative energy” and “confidently turns theater convention on its hokey-pokey head, while still managing to warm — and break — your heart.”

Band of Toughs website