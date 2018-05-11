REUNION is a entertainment brand of immersive concerts. Audiences are entertained by comedic hosts, using improvisational and interactive comedy, as well as live singers and a live band, playing a well-known and well-loved catalogue music of TOP 40 hits of the era—and it ends in a celebratory dance party! Reunion 1969 & Reunion 1985 will run in repertory during a developmental production this summer.

Producers: Creative Endeavor Office (Matthew Schneider and Carolyn Miller) and Joe Grandy

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Thursday, May 17th, 2018 from 4 – 9pm

Friday, May 18th from 4 – 9pm

Saturday, May 19th from noon – 2pm

CALLBACKS

Saturday, May 19th from 2 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

University of Denver

Johnson-McFarlane Hall – South (Theatre) Wing

1903 E. Iliff Avenue – Room 107

Denver, CO 80210

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The concept for Reunion is by Susan Draus. She is a creator on both Reunion ’69 and Reunion ’85 and will oversee these productions. SUSAN DRAUS was recently awarded The Los Angeles BroadwayWorld Award for Best Music Director for BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and featured on the cover of International Musician Magazine. Other Broadway shows and tours include THE BOOK OF MORMON, BILLY ELLIOT, MAMMA MIA, SISTER ACT and GOOD VIBRATIONS. She has arranged for Henry Mancini, Walt Disney Imagineering, and served as arranger/orchestrator for THE VOICE on NBC. She co-wrote the award-winning musical, VICES, A LOVE STORY and REUNION.

ROLES

Singers and comedians for the developmental production of REUNION.

Male Emcee – The class president, a real charmer. Strong comedic improvisational abilities. – Must sing.

Female Emcee – Quirky and popular, life of the party. Strong comedic improvisational abilities. – Must sing.

Singers – Male and Female singers to act as hired performers at the Reunion. Must be able to blend and hold tight harmonies.

NOTE: Actors of all ages and ethnicities encouraged to audition

COMPENSATION

These are PAID roles

No Equity roles are available

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and resume stapled together

Prepare: 16 bars of a pop/rock song in the style of Heart, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston, Journey, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Bon Jovi, or James Brown.

NO theatre music please. Please bring sheet music in the correct key. No a cappella auditions. An accompanist will be provided or one may accompany themselves.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: reunionmusicalrsvp@gmail.com

PERFORMANCES

July 26th – August 26th, 2018

Days of week and showtimes:

Thursdays at 7:30pm

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, Denver 80210

Website for Venue

Website for Creative Endeavor Office