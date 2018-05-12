Annie, the Musical: With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.



Annie

Based on Little Orphan Annie by permission of The Media Tribune Services, Inc

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Presented by Performance Now Theatre Company

Directed by Kris Graves

Music Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong

Choreography by Andrew Bates

Produced by Ken Goodwin

Artistic Director Alisa Metcalf

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, June 22nd, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

Saturday, June 23rd from noon – 8pm

CALLBACKS

Sunday, June 24th from 3 – 10pm

Callbacks will include dance call for the kids and ensemble

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Little Theatre Culture Center

9142 W. Ken Caryl Avenue

Littleton, CO 80127

***Do NOT use your iPhone or Google Maps for directions. Use only mapquest.com.***

ROLES

Annie – A street-wise orphan; she is eventually taken in by Oliver Warbucks. Spunky, friendly, big-voiced. Age: 10 to 12

Warbucks – A successful businessman with a warm heart. Rich, stiff-collared, bullish.

Grace Farrell – Faithful secretary to Mr. Oliver Warbucks. Poised, sweet, gentle.

Orphans – The other girls in the orphanage with Annie. These girls are gritty, neglected and vulnerable, yet basically honest and potentially loveable. Includes Molly 6, Kate 7, Tessie 10, Pepper 12, July 13, and Duffy 13. Ages: 6 to 13

Miss Hannigan – The orphanage matron who hates children but is fond of liquor. Very disillusioned, bitter, and cold.

Rooster – Miss Hannigan’s no-good brother looking for a quick buck. A sleazy, slick con man.

Lily – Rooster’s girlfriend, who is also out for a quick buck. She is considered to be a floozy and bimbo.

Bert Healy – The ultimate radio personality. He helps Annie by broadcasting about the search for her birth parents.

Roosevelt – The 32nd President of the United States. A Democrat and friend of Warbucks.

Ensemble: (female and male) Servants (Drake, Mrs. Greer, Mrs. Pugh), Boylan Sisters, Cabinet Members, Hooverville Citizens

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. No taped music or a cappella.

Bring: headshot, resume and list of conflicts.

Prepare: 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song in the style of the show. Be familiar with the show and music. Be prepared to sing and read from the script and score.

COMPENSATION

Actors are paid $150 due upon completion of show and return of your script. Stipend increased accordingly for extra performances. All actors are required to participate in strike on September 23rd.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

GO TO: www.performancenow.org

Click on the “Audition” button in the upper right corner Click on the link that says “Schedule Your Audition Online!” *** (Please note that the calendar is Monday – Sunday) ***

Go to June

Click on June 22nd or 23rd

Click the availability button on the right

Select an audition time

On the lower left side, verify the audition time and select “Continue”

Fill in the required information

Hit “Continue”

You’re done! You should receive an email confirmation of your scheduled audition from auditionconfirmation@performancenow.org. Please remember your audition time. If you need to cancel your audition for any reason, refer to your confirmation email where there is a link to cancel your audition. PLEASE do this as a courtesy to the theatre company and your fellow actors as this will free up your original audition time for someone else.

QUESTIONS / PROBLEMS

For questions or problems regarding the audition scheduling process, email performancenow@aol.com.

For assistance on the days of auditions, contact Ken Goodwin at 303-918-1500.

PERFORMANCE DATES

September 7th – 23rd, 2018 at the Lakewood Cultural Center

Fridays – 7:30pm (6pm call)

Saturdays – 2pm and 7:30pm (12:30pm and 6pm calls)

Sundays – 2pm (12:30pm call)

Possible additional performances Thursdays, September 13th and 20th

TECH WEEK

September 3rd – 6th, 6 -10pm at the Lakewood Cultural Center

470 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80226

