Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Seeking Young Performers / Kid Skits Comedy Showcase

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Kid Skits is seeking young performers for a Comedy Works Showcase in June.
The performance will be Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at Comedy Works South (5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111).

WHO CAN AUDITION
Performers 8-15 years old
Should be funny, have some musical ability, improv skills, and other special talents.

FEE
There is a fee to participate

HOW TO APPLY
Email your interest to Mr. Chris Starkey at Chris@starkeyproductions.com
Phone: 303-356-4852

Kidskits Facebook Link


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado