Kid Skits is seeking young performers for a Comedy Works Showcase in June.

The performance will be Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at Comedy Works South (5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111).

WHO CAN AUDITION

Performers 8-15 years old

Should be funny, have some musical ability, improv skills, and other special talents.

FEE

There is a fee to participate

HOW TO APPLY

Email your interest to Mr. Chris Starkey at Chris@starkeyproductions.com

Phone: 303-356-4852

