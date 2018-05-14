Auditions for a new musical, Jesus – A Life, written by Mitch Samu. The entire piece will be done as a concert, without sets and props and costumes etc…

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 5-8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Columbine United Church

6375 S. Platte Canyon Road

Littleton, CO 80123

ROLES

Singers of all shapes, ages and sizes encouraged to audition.

Need adults and children.

There are some lead roles that Mitch will sort through after the auditions.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: You are asked to prepare 2 songs selections to sing that can be found at this link: https://www.yolosfa.com/jesusalife

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: yolosfa@gmail.com

Auditions will be done in 10 minute time slots

REHEARSALS

Much of the rehearsing and learning will be done on your own time, online. Mitch will provide all the information you will need to learn everything and you will be able to, and expected to, do the work on your own online.

SCHEDULE at Columbine United Church

FIRST REHEARSAL – Saturday, June 30th 10am-1pm

Monday, July 16th 6:30-9pm

Sunday, August 19th Noon-3pm

Monday, September 10th 6:30-10pm

​CONCERT WEEK

Sunday, September 16th Noon-3pm

Monday, September 17th 6-9pm

Tuesday, September 18th 6-9pm

Wednesday, September 19th OFF

Thursday, September 20th DRESS REHEARSAL 6-10pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st 6:30pm call for 7:30pm Concert

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd 6:30pm call for 7:30pm Concert

COMPENSATION

NON- paid participation

QUESTIONS

Email: Mitch Samu at mitchsamu@me.com