(May 21st) Jesus – A Life / Earth Sky Productions

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Auditions for a new musical, Jesus – A Life, written by Mitch Samu. The entire piece will be done as a concert, without sets and props and costumes etc…

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 5-8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Columbine United Church
6375 S. Platte Canyon Road
Littleton, CO 80123

ROLES
Singers of all shapes, ages and sizes encouraged to audition.
Need adults and children.
There are some lead roles that Mitch will sort through after the auditions.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: You are asked to prepare 2 songs selections to sing that can be found at this link: https://www.yolosfa.com/jesusalife

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email: yolosfa@gmail.com
Auditions will be done in 10 minute time slots

REHEARSALS
Much of the rehearsing and learning will be done on your own time, online. Mitch will provide all the information you will need to learn everything and you will be able to, and expected to, do the work on your own online.

SCHEDULE at Columbine United Church
FIRST REHEARSAL – Saturday, June 30th     10am-1pm
Monday, July 16th                  6:30-9pm
Sunday, August 19th              Noon-3pm
Monday, September 10th      6:30-10pm

CONCERT WEEK
Sunday, September 16th             Noon-3pm
Monday, September 17th            6-9pm
Tuesday, September 18th            6-9pm
Wednesday, September 19th      OFF
Thursday, September 20th          DRESS REHEARSAL 6-10pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st            6:30pm call for 7:30pm Concert
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd   6:30pm call for 7:30pm Concert

COMPENSATION
NON- paid participation

QUESTIONS
Email: Mitch Samu at mitchsamu@me.com


