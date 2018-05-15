The Denver Zoo is partnering with the “Handsome Little Devils” to inspire and educate audiences, young and old, to become wildlife champions. Through pop up performances and elaborate costumed interactions with guests, performers will interactively tell the story of how human actions affect ecosystems and animals around the world. The Denver Zoo is seeking performers for part-time and substitute positions for their summer productions.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 12noon – 3pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Denver Zoo

2300 Steele Street

Denver, CO 80205

WHO CAN AUDITION

Anyone over the age of 16

See job description below

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 1 or 2 monologues, appropriate for all ages – totaling no more than 4 minutes.

Does not need to be memorized.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

JOB DESCRIPTION

Seeking two full rotating casts to cover 7 days a week from approximately 10am – 4pm.

Looking for performers with experience in improv, crowd management, and puppetry. Actors will need to possess high energy levels, perform with a full range of physical motion, and maintain an ease of delivery while interacting with guests of all ages. These roles require wearing large costumes and/or manipulation of large scale puppets. Performances take place outside. Professional standards for breaks will be provided. Weather conditions may affect performance schedules.

ROLES

Casting roles for: Chameleon, Cormorant, Elephant, Giraffe, Lion and Double-Crested Cormorant.

Chameleon – very friendly, empathetic with others, can experience all other character’s and guests’ emotions, serves the role of pre-show jester/clown and narrator

Cormorant – Friendly counterpart to Chameleon, but more elegant and serious, motherly/nurturing, other narrator

Elephant – fun, playful, inquisitive, explores the world with her trunk, always learning, everybody’s friend, should be the most relatable to children

Giraffe – laid back, but alert, graceful, peaceful, brings a sense of calm when viewing/interacting

Lion – royal, proud, leader, fatherly/nurturing

PERFORMANCES

June 21st – September 6th, 2018

Short pop up shows throughout the day outside.

Working with two casts: seven days a week from 10am – 4pm

TO APPLY / AUDITION

Email: Hannahlynnbarron@gmail.com

Phone: 303-956-9497

VENUE

The Denver Zoo

2300 Steele Street

Denver, CO 80205

