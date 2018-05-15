Seeking strong comedic actors for The Denver Element’s 7th annual production, Mean Gays. This year they are parodying a cult classic that’s gonna be, oh so fetch!

par·o·dy /ˈperədē/ noun

1.) an imitation of the style of a particular writer, artist, or genre with deliberate exaggeration for comic effect.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 6:45 – 8:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Avenue Theater

417 E. 17th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

BRING / PREPARE

Auditions will consist of cold reads and a possibility for light movement.

COMPENSATION

NON-paid roles

QUESTIONS

Email: theatre307@gmail.com (Johnathan Underwood)

PERFORMANCES

July 21st – July 28th, 2018

6 performances – showtime 7pm

Venue for Performances: The Avenue Theater