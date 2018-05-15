Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 21st) Mean Gays / The Denver Element

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Seeking strong comedic actors for The Denver Element’s 7th annual production, Mean Gays. This year they are parodying a cult classic that’s gonna be, oh so fetch!
par·o·dy /ˈperədē/ noun
1.) an imitation of the style of a particular writer, artist, or genre with deliberate exaggeration for comic effect.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 6:45 – 8:30pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Avenue Theater
417 E. 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203

BRING / PREPARE
Auditions will consist of cold reads and a possibility for light movement.

COMPENSATION
NON-paid roles

QUESTIONS
Email: theatre307@gmail.com (Johnathan Underwood)

PERFORMANCES
July 21st – July 28th, 2018
6 performances – showtime 7pm
Venue for Performances: The Avenue Theater


