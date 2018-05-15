We’ll Beat the Odds is another original musical written by Mitch Samu. It is a musical around the issue of marriage.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 5-8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Columbine United Church

6375 S. Platte Canyon Road

Littleton, CO 80123

ROLES

The cast consists of 3 men and 3 women between the ages of 20 – 50.

BRING / PREPARE

You will be required to do a little cold reading from the script.

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: Dress nice

Prepare: 2 songs – Mitch Samu will accompany you.

The songs should be a verse and chorus (so don’t get crazy and sing the whole thing. That is NOT what they want) from a contemporary musical theater selection or Pop song. One should be uptempo-ish and the other one, ballady. Choose something written after 1970 such as Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Flaherty, Sara Bareilles for you “Waitress fans,” Paul & Pasek, Disney, etc… is all cool. You get the idea.

Mitch would rather not play Sondheim, but if that is the only thing you can come up with, that’s fine.

COMPENSATION

$125 total plus 4 comps

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION (OR IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS)

Email Mitch Samu at yolosfa@gmail.com

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES at Columbine United Church

Monday, July 9th First Rehearsal 7-10pm

Tuesday, July 10th rehearsal 7-10pm

Tuesday, July 17th rehearsal 7-10pm

Monday, August 13th rehearsal 7-10pm

Tuesday, August 14th rehearsal 7-10pm

Monday, August 27th rehearsal 7-10pm

Tuesday, August 28th rehearsal 7-10pm

Tuesday, September 4th 6-10pm First Dress Rehearsal with audience

Thursday, September 6th 6-10pm Second Dress Rehearsal with audience

Friday, September 7th at 7:30pm Opening Night (hopefully with audience)

Saturday, September 8th at 7:30pm

Sunday, September 9th at 1pm

Friday, September 14th at 7:30pm

Saturday, September 15th at 7:30pm

Sunday, September 16th at 1pm Closing Show

