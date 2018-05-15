JOB DESCRIPTION

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is looking for Educator Performers. These Educator Performers are on-site/off-site ambassadors for the museum who provide exceptional informal education using visitor focused discovery learning, performance techniques, and museum collections and resources. Their “EPs” work across the spectrum of museum programs’ offerings and are a diverse group of passionate and curious people who are the front line in bringing our mission to life; “Be a catalyst! Ignite our community’s passion for nature and science.”

DUTIES

Deliver Early Childhood Education (ECE), community, public, family, children’s, teen and adult programs on a variety of topics and through a range of formats which may include or combine: demonstration, dissection, virtual engagement, direct instruction, theatrical performance or character enactment.

Assume an active role in creating a dynamic, visitor focused and inclusive experience for program visitors/ participants.

Impact and inspire visitors/participants through skillful engagement and accomplished educational practice.

REQUIREMENTS ​

High school diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor’s Degree in science, education or related field preferred.

1 year’s experience in teaching/education or performance required.

Valid Driver’s License with excellent driving record required.

Evenings and weekend availability required.

IDEAL CANDIDATE DESCRIPTION

Dynamic presentation, facilitation and communication skills.

Responsive to the needs of diverse learners and audiences.

Sincere enjoyment for working with people.

Interest in or knowledge of science and/or culture.

Demonstrated understanding of informal learning.

Ability to learn content quickly.

Reliable, professional, adaptable and flexible.

Self-directed learner.

Bilingual a plus.

PERKS OF WORKING FOR THE DENVER MUSEUM OF NATURE AND SCIENCE

Free Museum admission vouchers

Free access to Museum exhibits, IMAX, and Gates Planetarium

Free local admission to The Denver Zoo, The Denver Art Museum, The Denver Botanic Gardens, and Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Free RTD ECO pass

Alternative transportation (ECOmmute) rewards program

On-site activities (run club, yoga, Spanish language)

And many more!

COMPENSATION

Part-Time Position

$15 per hour

TO APPLY

Please submit your cover letter and resume by Monday, May 28, 2018. Resumes will not be accepted after this time.

Applications may only be accepted electronically via the museum’s website at https://chm.tbe.taleo.net/chm01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=DMNS&cws=38&rid=895

On-site audition/interview is Tuesday, June 5th from 9am – 12:30pm. Applicants MUST BE available to attend.

NOTE

Due to the expected high volume of people applying, they are not able to respond to specific inquiries regarding your application status.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is an equal opportunity employer. The museum is dedicated to the goal of building a culturally diverse staff committed to serving the needs of all their visitors and they encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds.

