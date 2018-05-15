Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Equity & Non-Equity Audition Submissions Now Being Accepted for “A Raisin in the Sun” / TheatreWorks

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 May 2018 / 0 Comment


TheatreWorks, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is currently accepting Equity and Non-Equity video audition links for their production of A Raisin in the Sun. Video links will be sent to the director, who is based out of Chicago, for casting. Lorraine Hansberry’s revelatory masterpiece canonized her place in the civil rights movement and electrified generations of activists and artists alike. In a small tenement on Chicago’s South Side, a family awaits a check that will make all their dreams come true. Momma wants a nice house, Beneatha wants to go to medical school, and Walter Lee schemes to buy a liquor store. With gentrification happening in neighborhoods all around us, Raisin is as powerful, thought-provoking, and timely as it was in 1959.

A Raisin in the Sun
by Lorraine Hansberry
Directed by guest director – Nambi E. Kelley

AUDITIONS ARE BY ONLINE SUBMISSION ONLY – deadline June 15th, 2018

ROLES
Ruth Younger: (F 30-35) Walter Lee’s wife; dutiful; competent; fears that Walter Lee’s dreams are too far-fetched; a realist; poverty-weary.
Beneatha Younger: (F: early 20s) Walter Lee’s younger sister;bright; intellectual; attends college to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor; knows it all and has a disdain for her older brother who clearly doesn’t.
Joseph Asagai: (M- early 20s) Nigerian college student, friend and suitor of Beneatha. The most traveled character and therefore brings a vastly different perspective for Beneatha to consider. Actor must be able to speak with African accent.
Bobo: (M: middle-aged) Walter Lee’s friend from the neighborhood and would-be business partner. Sincere, but gullible.
Travis Younger: (M-preteens) son of Walter Lee and Ruth. Energetic; hopeful; looks up to his father; loves his mother but often clashes with her. Discouraged about the family’s financial situation.
George Murchison: (M, early 20s) – College student, suitor of Beneatha. Comes from money.

TO AUDITION
Deadline for video submission is June 15th, 2018.
Audition sides to be recorded are located at this link: https://uccspresents.org/about/job-opportunities/theatreworks-auditions.
Please prepare a video audition using one or two of the sides provided.
Please forward your link to Tim Muldrew at tmuldrew@uccs.edu. Audition links will then be forwarded to the director.

COMPENSATION
TheatreWorks operates under an SPT 5 Contract under Actors’ Equity Association with a minimum $425 per week for AEA Actors. All Non-Equity positions are paid. TheatreWorks is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
First Rehearsal: August 28, 2018; Opening: September 27, 2018; Closing: October 21, 2018
Performances: Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Some Saturday matinees at 2pm
Sunday matinees at 4pm

VENUE
Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre
at the Ent Center for the Arts
5225 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Venue website

TheatreWorks website

 


