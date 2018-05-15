TheatreWorks, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is currently accepting Equity and Non-Equity video audition links for their production of A Raisin in the Sun. Video links will be sent to the director, who is based out of Chicago, for casting. Lorraine Hansberry’s revelatory masterpiece canonized her place in the civil rights movement and electrified generations of activists and artists alike. In a small tenement on Chicago’s South Side, a family awaits a check that will make all their dreams come true. Momma wants a nice house, Beneatha wants to go to medical school, and Walter Lee schemes to buy a liquor store. With gentrification happening in neighborhoods all around us, Raisin is as powerful, thought-provoking, and timely as it was in 1959.

A Raisin in the Sun

by Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by guest director – Nambi E. Kelley

AUDITIONS ARE BY ONLINE SUBMISSION ONLY – deadline June 15th, 2018

ROLES

Ruth Younger: (F 30-35) Walter Lee’s wife; dutiful; competent; fears that Walter Lee’s dreams are too far-fetched; a realist; poverty-weary.

Beneatha Younger: (F: early 20s) Walter Lee’s younger sister;bright; intellectual; attends college to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor; knows it all and has a disdain for her older brother who clearly doesn’t.

Joseph Asagai: (M- early 20s) Nigerian college student, friend and suitor of Beneatha. The most traveled character and therefore brings a vastly different perspective for Beneatha to consider. Actor must be able to speak with African accent.

Bobo: (M: middle-aged) Walter Lee’s friend from the neighborhood and would-be business partner. Sincere, but gullible.

Travis Younger: (M-preteens) son of Walter Lee and Ruth. Energetic; hopeful; looks up to his father; loves his mother but often clashes with her. Discouraged about the family’s financial situation.

George Murchison: (M, early 20s) – College student, suitor of Beneatha. Comes from money.

TO AUDITION

Deadline for video submission is June 15th, 2018.

Audition sides to be recorded are located at this link: https://uccspresents.org/ about/job-opportunities/ theatreworks-auditions.

Please prepare a video audition using one or two of the sides provided.

Please forward your link to Tim Muldrew at tmuldrew@uccs.edu. Audition links will then be forwarded to the director.

COMPENSATION

TheatreWorks operates under an SPT 5 Contract under Actors’ Equity Association with a minimum $425 per week for AEA Actors. All Non-Equity positions are paid. TheatreWorks is committed to diversity and we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, to attend every audition.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

First Rehearsal: August 28, 2018; Opening: September 27, 2018; Closing: October 21, 2018

Performances: Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Some Saturday matinees at 2pm

Sunday matinees at 4pm

VENUE

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre

at the Ent Center for the Arts

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Venue website

TheatreWorks website

