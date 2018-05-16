Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Stage Manager / Pandemic Collective

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Pandemic Collective is seeking a Stage Manager for their upcoming production of Yet A(Nother) Night of Grand Guignol! The production is their third Grand-Guignol style piece. Grand-Guignol is a style of over-the-top French horror theatre made popular in the late 1800s that features shockingly comedic plot twists and turns, and live music.
In high melodramatic style and steeped in gore, Pandemic’s exploration of Grand Guignol this season offers buckets of blood and much more of what their audiences crave in their BRAND-NEW theatre!
SCHEDULE
Rehearsals will begin in late May and run Mondays through Thursdays from 7 – 10pm.
Performances are June 21st through July 7th on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm.
COMPENSATION
This position will be paid a small stipend.
They are seeking to collaborate with driven creatives that are passionate about horror and developing new work as part of a brave and dedicated collective.
VENUE
Theatre 29
5138 West 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80212
TO APPLY
Email resume to pandemic@pandemiccollective.org (and do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you may have!)
ABOUT PANDEMIC COLLECTIVE
Pandemic Collective is a horror theatre company dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, we seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change. Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sculptors, pick your poison,) combining our diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious and compelling.
Pandemic Collective website

