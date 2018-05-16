Pandemic Collective is seeking a Stage Manager for their upcoming production of Yet A(Nother) Night of Grand Guignol! The production is their third Grand-Guignol style piece. Grand-Guignol is a style of over-the-top French horror theatre made popular in the late 1800s that features shockingly comedic plot twists and turns, and live music.

In high melodramatic style and steeped in gore, Pandemic’s exploration of Grand Guignol this season offers buckets of blood and much more of what their audiences crave in their BRAND-NEW theatre!

SCHEDULE

Rehearsals will begin in late May and run Mondays through Thursdays from 7 – 10pm.

Performances are June 21st through July 7th on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm.

COMPENSATION

This position will be paid a small stipend.

They are seeking to collaborate with driven creatives that are passionate about horror and developing new work as part of a brave and dedicated collective.

VENUE

Theatre 29

5138 West 29th Avenue

Denver, CO 80212