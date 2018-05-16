Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline June 1st for submissions) – A Body of Water / Durango PlayFest in Durango, CO – (Aug. 5th – 12th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Now casting for a staged reading of Lee Blessing’s new play, A Body of Water for the Durango PlayFest in Durango, Colorado.
Directed by Christy Montour-Larson

PRODUCTION DATES
August 5th – 12th, 2018

ROLE
Wren – Female in her 30s. Provocative, imaginative. Can handle anything. All ethnicities considered.
Equity and Non-Equity accepted.

COMPENSATION
Transportation and Housing Paid

AUDITION INFORMATION – DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION – Friday, June 1st, 2018
Upload a 2 minute monologue to Vimeo, Youtube or attach as an email.
Send to cmontour@comcast.net and/or durangoplayfest@gmail.com
Please put in the subject line of all emails: “Audition – A Body of Water.”

Durango PlayFest Info website link


