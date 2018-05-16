

Costumed Character Actors wanted for the Rocky Mountain PBS Kids Fun Fest

Rocky Mountain PBS Kids Fun Fest in Colorado Springs is an annual free event that has an average of 5,000 people in attendance, offering a variety of live entertainment and many booths providing activities for children. We are in need of actors for our PBS costumed character meet-and greets.

PERFORMANCE DATE

Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 9am – 1pm

Website for the Southern Colorado Kids Fun Fest

ROLES

DANIEL TIGER (Age 16+ with parental consent, 18+ preferred. Height between 5’2”-5’6” with medium build. Must have good upper body and core strength. Male or Female.)

Non-speaking. *Phone interview with the Fred Rogers Company required.

Daniel Tiger, the shy young son of Fred Rogers’ much-loved puppet of the same name, who has grown up, married Mom Tiger, and now lives on Jungle Beach. “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” as young Daniel zips up his little red sweater and invites viewers for a ride on the Neighborhood Trolley. Daniel Tiger is the best friend a preschooler could ever have! Each day, Daniel invites the home viewer to a different place in the Neighborhood where he plays and learns with his friends.

JET PROPULSION (Age 16+ with parental consent, 18+ preferred. Height between 5’2”-5’4” with slim build. Male or Female.) Non-speaking.

READY JET GO! is designed to inspire an interest in astronomy, earth science and technology for kids ages 3- 8 and as a child’s first introduction to space and earth science, it uses inventive visuals and upbeat songs to engage, entertain and make young viewers laugh and learn, as well as informative interstitials showing real-life science at work and featuring astronomers and scientists performing simple experiments.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Meet-and-greet with children and adults in full body character costumes. Outdoor meet-and-greet location. Costumes are extremely warm to wear, and therefore actors will be in them for 20 minute periods with 20 minute breaks. Actors should not wear anything heavier than light shorts, t-shirt/tank-top and socks. Actors will have access to ice vests while in costume. Actors, while in costume, will be accompanied at all times by a non-costumed handler to help guide them and mange interaction with guests. Tent for breaks will be located adjacent to meet-and-greet location for easy access.

COMPENSATION

$100/day

Lunch will be provided.

LOCATION

Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs

115 E Platte Ave.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

TO APPLY

Email your interest including your age, height and experience to Elyse Jones, Community Engagement Coordinator at elysejones@rmpbs.org

Deadline to apply – Monday, May 21st, 2018