Summer Acting Intensive for Youth Performers (8th grade – up) / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio is holding interviews for the Young Conservatory Summer Acting Intensives at the McNichols Civic Center Building from 12noon – 5pm on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018.

WHO THE CLASS IS FOR
Any students 8th grade through college can sign-up for a 10-minute interview with Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon and other staff.

Session 1: Chekhov
June 4th – 15th, 2018
Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm

Session 2: Shakespeare
June 18th – June 29th
Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm

Classes will be held at the McNichols Civic Center Building
144 W. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80202

INTERESTED? Schedule a Time for your interview
Email info@visionbox.org
Attn: Nicole

FEE TO ATTEND CLASS
$650 per session
Both Sessions $1,200

Website Link for more Information on the classes


