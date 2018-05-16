Visionbox Studio is holding interviews for the Young Conservatory Summer Acting Intensives at the McNichols Civic Center Building from 12noon – 5pm on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018.

WHO THE CLASS IS FOR

Any students 8th grade through college can sign-up for a 10-minute interview with Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon and other staff.

Session 1: Chekhov

June 4th – 15th, 2018

Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm

Session 2: Shakespeare

June 18th – June 29th

Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm

Classes will be held at the McNichols Civic Center Building

144 W. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80202

INTERESTED? Schedule a Time for your interview

Email info@visionbox.org

Attn: Nicole

FEE TO ATTEND CLASS

$650 per session

Both Sessions $1,200

Website Link for more Information on the classes