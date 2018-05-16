Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Summer Acting Intensives for Adults / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio is holding interviews for their Adult Summer Acting Intensives at the McNichols Civic Center Building from 12noon – 5pm on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018.
Prepare: one classical verse piece and one contemporary monologue not to exceed 3 minutes total.
Adults can sign-up for a 10-minute audition/interview with Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon and other staff (classes will also be offered in July).
NOTE: You can also use this time as an opportunity to audition for the 360 Festival of New Works presented by Visionbox Studio.

Class Session 1: Chekhov Scene Study
June 4th – 15th, 2018
Monday – Friday from 6-9pm

Class Session 2: Shakespeare
June 18th – June 29th
Monday – Friday from 6-9pm

Classes will be held at the McNichols Civic Center Building
144 W. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80202

INTERESTED? Schedule a Time
Email info@visionbox.org
Attn: Nicole

FEE TO ATTEND CLASS
$350 per session
Both Sessions $600

Website Link for more Information on the classes


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado