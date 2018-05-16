Visionbox Studio is holding interviews for their Adult Summer Acting Intensives at the McNichols Civic Center Building from 12noon – 5pm on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018.

Prepare: one classical verse piece and one contemporary monologue not to exceed 3 minutes total.

Adults can sign-up for a 10-minute audition/interview with Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon and other staff (classes will also be offered in July).

NOTE: You can also use this time as an opportunity to audition for the 360 Festival of New Works presented by Visionbox Studio.

Class Session 1: Chekhov Scene Study

June 4th – 15th, 2018

Monday – Friday from 6-9pm

Class Session 2: Shakespeare

June 18th – June 29th

Monday – Friday from 6-9pm

Classes will be held at the McNichols Civic Center Building

144 W. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80202

INTERESTED? Schedule a Time

Email info@visionbox.org

Attn: Nicole

FEE TO ATTEND CLASS

$350 per session

Both Sessions $600

Website Link for more Information on the classes