A Kidsummer Night’s Dream – an introduction to Shakespeare for young people, this prose adaptation makes the text thoroughly understandable and hilariously funny. Presented by the Peanut Butter Players — performing theatre for kids by kids. Open to kids ages 5 – 18 years old.

A Kidsummer Night’s Dream is a kid friendly musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to be performed by youth.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturdays, May 19th and 26th from 1 – 4pm

(please contact the Peanut Butter Players if neither audition date works for you)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts

1376 Miners Drive, Suite 106

Lafayette, CO 80026

ROLES

All roles open and everyone who auditions will be cast. Available to kids ages 5 – 18 years old.

All traditional characters in the original (Hermia, Helena, Lysander, Demetrius, Puck, Titania, Oberon, etc.) are in this version.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Sheet music for the accompanist, but unaccompanied singing is okay.

Prepare: Any song to sing. Non-readers should prepare a poem or rhyme to recite. Others will do a cold reading.

REHEARSALS

Afternoons from mid-June thru mid-July.

PERFORMANCES (at the Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts)

Thursday, July 19th at 7:30pm

Friday, July 20th at 2pm and 7:30pm

Saturday, July 21st at 2pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, July 22nd at 2pm

PARTICIPATION FEE

$100 fee and you’ll need to provide your own costume (with the help of professionals at Peanut Butter Players)

QUESTIONS

Email: pbpcontacts@gmail.com

Phone: 303-786-8727

Peanut Butter Players website