Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(May 19th and 26th) A Kidsummer Night’s Dream (ages 5 – 18) / Peanut Butter Players

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Kidsummer Night's Dream - promo image - Peanut Butter Players - July 2018

A Kidsummer Night’s Dream – an introduction to Shakespeare for young people, this prose adaptation makes the text thoroughly understandable and hilariously funny. Presented by the Peanut Butter Players — performing theatre for kids by kids. Open to kids ages 5 – 18 years old.

A Kidsummer Night’s Dream is a kid friendly musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to be performed by youth.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturdays, May 19th and 26th from 1 – 4pm
(please contact the Peanut Butter Players if neither audition date works for you)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts
1376 Miners Drive, Suite 106
Lafayette, CO 80026

ROLES
All roles open and everyone who auditions will be cast. Available to kids ages 5 – 18 years old.
All traditional characters in the original (Hermia, Helena, Lysander, Demetrius, Puck, Titania, Oberon, etc.) are in this version.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Sheet music for the accompanist, but unaccompanied singing is okay.
Prepare: Any song to sing. Non-readers should prepare a poem or rhyme to recite. Others will do a cold reading.

REHEARSALS
Afternoons from mid-June thru mid-July.

PERFORMANCES (at the Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts)
Thursday, July 19th at 7:30pm
Friday, July 20th at 2pm and 7:30pm
Saturday, July 21st at 2pm and 7:30pm
Sunday, July 22nd at 2pm

PARTICIPATION FEE
$100 fee and you’ll need to provide your own costume (with the help of professionals at Peanut Butter Players)

QUESTIONS
Email: pbpcontacts@gmail.com
Phone: 303-786-8727

Peanut Butter Players website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado