Saturday, May 19th

The Catamounts is immediately hiring a run crew member for tech and for the entire run for their outdoor immersive project entitled. Merging Greek myth with rock music, exploring everything from love lost to lost children to the loss of self,offers a singular experience marrying the power of immersive artistry with the glory of the Colorado wilderness.Tech begins onand runs through Friday, May 25th, 2018Opening night is Saturday, May 26th and the show runs on various days of the week through Sunday, June 17th – performances are at 6pm. Check website here for a list of performance dates The job is in Boulder and it is a paid position.PLEASE NOTE:is an outdoor experience. Patrons walk up to a mile on uneven terrain over the course of ninety minutes. There is no conventional seating, though participants will have the opportunity to sit at intervals in on non-traditional seating areas such as blankets and rocks. It also begins on a bus, and participants are transported to a space separate from where their cars are parked.

TO APPLY

Please contact McPherson Horle at horle.sara@gmail.com

or contact Kristin Fernandez at Kristin.24601@gmail.com

The Catamounts website