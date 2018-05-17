Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Hiring Now – Run Crew Member / Rausch presented by The Catamounts

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Catamounts is immediately hiring a run crew member for tech and for the entire run for their outdoor immersive project entitled Rausch.  Merging Greek myth with rock music, exploring everything from love lost to lost children to the loss of self, Rausch offers a singular experience marrying the power of immersive artistry with the glory of the Colorado wilderness.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT RAUSCH
 REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES
Tech begins on Saturday, May 19th and runs through Friday, May 25th, 2018
Opening night is Saturday, May 26th and the show runs on various days of the week through Sunday, June 17th – performances are at 6pm. Check website here for a list of performance dates.LOCATION AND COMPENSATION
The job is in Boulder and it is a paid position.
PLEASE NOTE: Rausch is an outdoor experience. Patrons walk up to a mile on uneven terrain over the course of ninety minutes. There is no conventional seating, though participants will have the opportunity to sit at intervals in on non-traditional seating areas such as blankets and rocks. It also begins on a bus, and participants are transported to a space separate from where their cars are parked.

TO APPLY
Please contact McPherson Horle at horle.sara@gmail.com
or contact Kristin Fernandez at Kristin.24601@gmail.com

The Catamounts website


