Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930’s New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations … and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovely mutt named Sandy.

Annie (a community production)

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Presented by Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Directed by Christopher Willard

Music Direction by Jeff Dixon

Choreography by Abbey Austin

AUDITION INFORMATION

REHEARSALS

Will begin in late May and are flexible with summer vacation and work schedules.

Must be available August 13th – 23rd for final rehearsals.

COMPENSATION

All Roles are PAID

Lodging is available for rehearsals and performances in the Breckenridge area

AVAILABLE ROLES

OLIVER WARBUCKS: A successful businessman with a warm heart. Rich, stiff-collared and bullish. Gender: Male. Age: 40 to 55. Vocal range top: Gb5. Vocal range bottom: B3

GRACE FARRELL: Faithful secretary to Mr. Oliver Warbucks. Poised, sweet and gentle. Gender: Female. Age: 20 to 35. Vocal range top: G5. Vocal range bottom: Bb3.

ROOSTER: Miss Hannigan’s no-good brother looking for a quick buck. A sleazy, slick con man. Gender: Male. Vocal range top: G5. Vocal range bottom: B3.

MALE ENSEMBLE/ DANCERS: Looking for strong dancers and singers to play servants of Warbucks, Cabinet Members, Hooverville Citizens, policemen, etc…

MALE ENSEMBLE/ DANCERS: Looking for strong dancers and singers to play servants of Warbucks, Cabinet Members, Hooverville Citizens, policemen, etc…

Ages: Varied. Vocal range top: F4. Vocal range bottom: Eb3. TO APPLY (AUDITION)

Please submit email of interest with headshot and current resume to Christopher Willard at artistic_director@hotmail.com



PERFORMANCES

August 24th – September 2nd, 2018

VENUE: The Riverwalk Center

150 W. Adams Avenue

Breckenridge, CO

The Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website