BOX OFFICE MANAGER

Independently manages the box office software and supervises the CU Presents Box Office staff in day to day operations of the ticket office. Located at the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Ticketing System Management Sells single tickets and series subscriptions for all CU Presents events, handle ticket exchanges and returns, and view/manipulate seating charts using the computerized ticketing system. Identifies and troubleshoots problems within the software package, as well as working with more specialized Tessitura users (in Marketing, Advancement, and Ticket Sales). Creates and applies ticket discounts (including group, faculty/staff, student, promotional discounts), adjust prices, be knowledgeable of ticket on-sales and demands, and update/modify those events on an ongoing basis as production needs change. Advises on any areas where policies need to be updated or created. Supervision Hire and supervise 4-6 student staff. Train staff with regard to use of the computerized ticketing system as well as general box office policies and procedures. Creates daily/weekly box office staff schedules, monitoring and coaching staff performance.

REQUIRED

Three years of work experience in an occupational field related to the work assignment. Must be a Colorado resident.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience with Tessitura (or similar high-level ticketing software). 2+ years of experience with ticketing and box office software. Experience working in large performing arts venues (500+ seats). Experience managing a performing arts box office. Experience working in a PCI DSS compliant environment. Knowledge of theater, dance, and/or music. Bachelor’s Degree. Experience hiring, training, and managing staff. Familiarity with working at the University of Colorado or other higher education institution. Basic familiarity with SQL scripting and database administration.

COMPENSATION

Permanent position – PAID

Starting Salary: $41,496

The University of Colorado offers excellent benefits, including medical, dental, retirement, paid time off, tuition benefit and ECO Pass. The University of Colorado Boulder is one of the largest employers in Boulder County and offers an inspiring higher education environment. Learn more about the University of Colorado Boulder.

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018

See website for all the application details.

APPLY VIA WEBSITE AT https://cu.taleo.net/careersection/2/jobdetail.ftl?job=13648&lang=en