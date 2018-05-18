Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Summer Arts / Theatre Classes / Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) – (June 4th – August 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Fine Arts and Theatre Classes for 1 – 12 grades / June 4th – August 17th, 2018
There is a fee associated for all classes.

THEATRE CLASSESWEBSITE
The Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) offers a wide variety of theatre classes during the summer months for Grades 1 through 12.
Grades 6-12 students will participate in 3 different, fully-produced mainstage productions presented by the Wolf Theatre Academy including: Catch Me if You Can (show dates June 20th – 24th), West Side Story (July 11th – 15th), and Shakespeare’s As You Like It (August 1st – 5th).

FINE ARTSWEBSITE
The Mizel Arts and Culture Center’s Summer Art Academy, for grades 1 – 12, provides plenty of opportunities to make sure your child is able to thrive in their creative field! Skilled artists, who are also experienced educators, nurture the creativity and curiosity in kids from first grade through high school through immersive art classes in all mediums–including painting, drawing, ceramics, mixed-media, printmaking, filmmaking, jewelry design, and more. Students have an intensive art experience using quality materials in a studio environment. Whether they are learning the history of art or developing works of pure imagination, young artists will enjoy expressing their inner visions.

The classes are structured in one week, two week and three week sessions for a total of 11 weeks.

LOCATION OF CLASSES
The Mizel Arts and Culture Center
350 S. Dahlia
Denver, CO 80246


