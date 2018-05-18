Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsMay18Fri2018all-day A Hymn to the Goddess: An Egypti...A Hymn to the Goddess: An Egypti...May 18 all-dayThe Goddess Isis loves her God Osiris. Is that enough to save him from the jealousy of Set? Journey with her as she races the fury of the River Nile and the ravage of a[...]all-day Ain’t Misbehavin’ / Town Hall Ar...Ain’t Misbehavin’ / Town Hall Ar...May 18 all-dayThe inimitable Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. Not quite a biography, the musical evokes the delightful humor and[...]all-day District Merchants / Miners Alle...District Merchants / Miners Alle...May 18 all-dayWith audacious humor and bold inventiveness, Aaron Posner takes The Merchant of Venice from its Shakespearean setting to post Civil War Washington, D.C., with hints at life in America today. In the complex and contradictory[...]all-day Dress Rehearsal for Murder (Yout...Dress Rehearsal for Murder (Yout...May 18 all-dayDress Rehearsal for Murder takes place in an isolated Bide A Wee Bed and Breakfast, where an eclectic group of guests, including the famous young heiress, Riviera Carlton, is gathered for some rest and relaxation.[...]all-day Harvey / Funky Little Theater Co.Harvey / Funky Little Theater Co.May 18 all-dayHarvey examines the relationship of a sister and her brother. She is concerned because his best friend is a six-foot tall imaginary white rabbit. She wants him to get help but he doesn’t understand why[...]