Old Theatre Seats Available from Lincoln Center in Fort Collins! (Summer 2018)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Summer time is just about here!  And we will be starting to remove our old seats from the Performance Hall immediately after our last performance in the main hall.  We are still attempting to find other venues where we might be able to recycle our old seating. If you should know of any organization who might need some theatre seats, please let us know. This process of removing the old chairs, readying the hall for the new seats and the installation of the new seating will probably take until the end of August to be completed. Meanwhile, we will still have events scheduled for the Magnolia Theatre.

