The Denver Academy of Dramatic Arts at Visionbox is in the planning phase of a New Festival of New (short) Works. Some of the titles include: Seeking Charlie Russell with Bill Pullman, Commedia by Daniel Gerroll, A Gypsy Journey by El Javi, An American Girl in Uganda with Isabelle Fries, The Othello Project, and Pod Boy by David Sherwin Parker.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 from 12(noon) – 5pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

For: 10-minute audition/interview

Please email info@visionbox.org

Attn: Nicole

PREPARE / BRING

Prepare: one classical verse piece and one contemporary monologue not to exceed three minutes total time. Please email a headshot/resume and bring a hard copy to the audition/interview.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Equity members will be considered

Website for Visionbox