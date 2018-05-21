Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 30th) Festival of New Works / Visionbox 360 Production Work

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Denver Academy of Dramatic Arts at Visionbox is in the planning phase of a New Festival of New (short) Works. Some of the titles include: Seeking Charlie Russell with Bill Pullman, Commedia by Daniel Gerroll, A Gypsy Journey by El Javi, An American Girl in Uganda with Isabelle Fries, The Othello Project, and Pod Boy by David Sherwin Parker. 

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 from 12(noon) –  5pm
TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
For: 10-minute audition/interview
Please email info@visionbox.org
Attn: Nicole
PREPARE / BRING
Prepare: one classical verse piece and one contemporary monologue not to exceed three minutes total time. Please email a headshot/resume and bring a hard copy to the audition/interview.
COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
Equity members will be considered

Website for Visionbox

AUDITION LOCATION
McNichols Civic Center Building
144 W. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80202

OF SPECIAL NOTE:
Additional dates for 10-minute audition/interview TBD

MORE INFORMATION
Since founding Visionbox Studio in 2010, Jennifer McCray Rincón has taught acting to Denver students and professional actors in five-week sequences culminating in performances at The University Club of Denver. She has also developed and directed a number of workshops and productions for Visionbox including: The Wild Hunt by Bill Pullman, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea by John Patrick Shanley, and more. Jennifer McCray Rincón received her BA in Theatre Studies from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama. She was recipient of an NEA Directing Fellowship at Playwright’s Horizons in NYC and a Fulbright Teaching Fellowship in Bogota, Colombia. After many years in New York, Ms. Rincón came to Denver as the Head of Acting at the National Theatre Conservatory, where she remained from 1991 through 2008.


