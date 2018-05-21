Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(July 8th and 14th) Youth & Adults Auditions for 2018-19 Season / Fine Arts Center (FAC) Theatre Company at Colorado College

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 May 2018 / 0 Comment


The Fine Arts (FAC) Theatre Company is holding General Auditions for its 2018-19 Season!

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, July 8th, 2018 from 10am – 5pm – YOUTH AUDITIONS (Ages 7-14)
Saturday, July 14th, 2018 from 10am – 5pm – ADULT AUDITIONS (Ages 18+)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume – indicate your union status
Prepare: FOR PLAYS ONLY – 2 contrasting 1-minute monologues. These must be performed memorized and must be from a theatrical script
Prepare: FOR MUSICALS AND PLAYS – Prepare one 1-minute monologue and a musical theatre song selection of approximately 32 bars. If you are singing, you must provide music for the accompanist that will be provided by FAC. You are not permitted to sing a capella, nor sing to a recording. Your song and monologue must me memorized.
Prepare: FOR CHILDREN AUDITIONS – One musical theatre song selection of approximimately 32 bars. You must provide music for the accompanist that will be provided for you. Children are not allowed to sing a capella, nor sing to a recording. The song must be memorized.

2018-2019 SHOWS
Shakespeare in Love (Sept. 27th – Oct. 21st, 2018)
Go, Dog, Go! (Sept. 14th – Oct. 14th, 2018)
Church & State (Nov. 2nd – Nov. 25th, 2018)
Matilda The Musical (Dec. 6th, 2018 – January 6th, 2019)
Anna in the Tropics (Feb. 7th – Feb. 24th, 2019)
Ben and the Magic Paintbrush (March 8th – April 7th, 2019)
Hands on a Hardbody (March 28th – April 14th, 2019)
Bad Dates (April 26th – May 19th, 2019)
Barnum (May 23rd – June 16th, 2019)

COMPENSATION
All roles are PAID
Equity members will also be considered

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email: Nathan Havorson at nhalvorson@coloradocollege.edu
Include in the email:
1. Name, Email Address, Phone Number
2. Indicate if you wish to audition for plays and musicals or plays ONLY
3. Indicate if you are under the age of 16, between the ages of 16-21, or over 21

VENUE
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
at Colorado College
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company website


