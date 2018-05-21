The Fine Arts (FAC) Theatre Company is holding General Auditions for its 2018-19 Season!

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, July 8th, 2018 from 10am – 5pm – YOUTH AUDITIONS (Ages 7-14)

Saturday, July 14th, 2018 from 10am – 5pm – ADULT AUDITIONS (Ages 18+)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W. Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume – indicate your union status

Prepare: FOR PLAYS ONLY – 2 contrasting 1-minute monologues. These must be performed memorized and must be from a theatrical script

Prepare: FOR MUSICALS AND PLAYS – Prepare one 1-minute monologue and a musical theatre song selection of approximately 32 bars. If you are singing, you must provide music for the accompanist that will be provided by FAC. You are not permitted to sing a capella, nor sing to a recording. Your song and monologue must me memorized.

Prepare: FOR CHILDREN AUDITIONS – One musical theatre song selection of approximimately 32 bars. You must provide music for the accompanist that will be provided for you. Children are not allowed to sing a capella, nor sing to a recording. The song must be memorized.

2018-2019 SHOWS

Shakespeare in Love (Sept. 27th – Oct. 21st, 2018)

Go, Dog, Go! (Sept. 14th – Oct. 14th, 2018)

Church & State (Nov. 2nd – Nov. 25th, 2018)

Matilda The Musical (Dec. 6th, 2018 – January 6th, 2019)

Anna in the Tropics (Feb. 7th – Feb. 24th, 2019)

Ben and the Magic Paintbrush (March 8th – April 7th, 2019)

Hands on a Hardbody (March 28th – April 14th, 2019)

Bad Dates (April 26th – May 19th, 2019)

Barnum (May 23rd – June 16th, 2019)

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID

Equity members will also be considered

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: Nathan Havorson at nhalvorson@coloradocollege.edu

Include in the email:

1. Name, Email Address, Phone Number

2. Indicate if you wish to audition for plays and musicals or plays ONLY

3. Indicate if you are under the age of 16, between the ages of 16-21, or over 21

VENUE

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company website