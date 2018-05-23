Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(July 8th) Trump, the Musical / Dangerous Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 23 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Auditions scheduled for a dramatic reading of Trump, the Musical – produced by Dangerous Theatre in Denver.
The show is a musical parody of the 2016 election and the first year of the Trump administration.
WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, July 8th, 2018 from 1-4pm
(includes group auditions at 1pm, 2pm or 3pm)
WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Dangerous Theatre
2620 W. 2nd Avenue, Unit #1
(southwest corner of 2nd and Bryant)
Denver, CO 80219
ROLES
Seeking 6 males and 3 females for various roles.
Leads: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Hillary Clinton
Singing ability not required, but knowledge of musical theater helpful.
Comedic skills or impersonations – useful
REHEARSALS
Monday, Tuesday and/or Wednesday – August 6th, 7th and 8th
PERFORMANCES
Friday, August 10th, 2018 at 7pm
Sunday, August 12th at 1pm
COMPENSATION
PAID – small stipend
QUESTIONS
Contact: Derek Regensburger at derekr1024@gmail.com
Dangerous Theatre website

