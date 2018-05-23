Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Immediately Hiring – Makeup Artists/Designers at Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids (Boulder)

Posted by Becky Toma on 23 May 2018 / 0 Comment


SEEKING: Makeup Artists/Designers (Boulder location)

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids is IMMEDIATELY seeking experienced makeup artists with theatre design experience who can teach makeup to students, complete makeup design, and manage makeup application for 30-50 kids with the assistance of parent volunteers.

TO APPLY
Please email resume to blakely@theaterforkids.net

LOCATION
Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids
5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135
Boulder, CO 80301
303-245-8150

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids website

Posted 5-23-18


