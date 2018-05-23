SEEKING: Makeup Artists/Designers (Boulder location)

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids is IMMEDIATELY seeking experienced makeup artists with theatre design experience who can teach makeup to students, complete makeup design, and manage makeup application for 30-50 kids with the assistance of parent volunteers.

TO APPLY

Please email resume to blakely@theaterforkids.net

LOCATION

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135

Boulder, CO 80301

303-245-8150

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids website

Posted 5-23-18