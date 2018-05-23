Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Nationwide Search (deadline June 11th) – Youth Singers/Beatboxers (ages 6-14) / Pentatonix Acapop Group

Posted by Becky Toma on 23 May 2018


Pentatonix Auditions - promo imageJosh Einsohn of Telsey + Co. is helping to kick off the talent search for a youth a cappella project produced by Scott Hoying and Ben Bram of PENTATONIX and are seeking young singers and beatboxers ages 6-14. No a cappella experience is necessary, but talent must be able to harmonize.
Talent will be featured in ongoing recordings and music videos. To answer some of your probable questions, here are some answers from the Legal Department:
  • Participants’ services will not be exclusive to the project or to any label entity related to the project. Other than rendering the performance on the recording and video (if any) when scheduled, the kids can render services for other parties and projects.
  • The front-end payments will depend on how many performers are on a recording. On the backend, the performers will also get a 12% royalty, pro-rated by the amount of performers on the recording.
  • If, within a 24-month period following the release of a recording, any of the performers enter into a recording agreement, Acapop will be entitled to receive a participation equal to 10% of gross amounts earned pursuant to those third-party recording agreements.
All interested kids should submit their video audition via acayouthcasting.com by Monday, June 11th, 2018.
This is open to anyone anywhere in the country. Specific details and instructions can also be found via the website.WHO THEY ARE LOOKING FOR
Seeking three different vocal types, each with their own submission requirements (you may submit for more than one) – They are committed to diverse, inclusive casting without regard to disability, race, age, color, national origin or any other basis prohibited by law.

UPPER VOICES​ ​(changed or unchanged soprano, alto, and tenor voices of any gender)
● Submit video of you singing a verse and chorus of a pop song of your choice.

BASS SINGER​ ​(changed male voice)
● Submit video of you singing a verse and chorus of a pop song of your choice, and also include a bass demonstration (this could be a bassline to a song like “Don’t Stop Believing” and/or an improvised bassline)

BEATBOXER​ ​(changed or unchanged voices of any gender)
● Submit video of a short beatboxing demonstration, and if you also sing, a verse and chorus of a pop song of your choice.


