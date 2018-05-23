UPPER VOICES​ ​(changed or unchanged soprano, alto, and tenor voices of any gender)

● Submit video of you singing a verse and chorus of a pop song of your choice.

BASS SINGER​ ​(changed male voice)

● Submit video of you singing a verse and chorus of a pop song of your choice, and also include a bass demonstration (this could be a bassline to a song like “Don’t Stop Believing” and/or an improvised bassline)

BEATBOXER​ ​(changed or unchanged voices of any gender)

● Submit video of a short beatboxing demonstration, and if you also sing, a verse and chorus of a pop song of your choice.