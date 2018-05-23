Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Summer Acting Camps for Youth / Colorado ACTS

Posted by Becky Toma on 23 May 2018 / 0 Comment


Registrations are being accepted now for week-long acting camps at Colorado ACTS. There are classes for every age and every interest including: Creative Drama for ages 4-7; Shining Star Camps for actors and actresses with special needs; camps for ages 7-18 include shows: Neverland, Puss in Boots, Bump in the Night, Swashbucklers & Rogues, Midsummer Night’s Dream, Pride & Prejudice, and Songs & Scenes from Broadway. Plus MUSIC MAN.

Camp Schedule
June – July, 2018
See website for varying dates of different summer camps.
Website Link

REGISTRATION
Click here to register on-line

Colorado ACTS
11455 West Interstate 70 Frontage Road, North
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-456-6772


