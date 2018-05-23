Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsMay24Thu2018all-day Dear Brutus / The Upstart Crow T...Dear Brutus / The Upstart Crow T...May 24 all-day13 years after giving us his classic children’s story, “Peter Pan,” J.M. Barrie decided it was time to take the adults to Neverland – or ‘Almostland,’ more precisely; hinging on the themes of lost innocence[...]all-day The Life & Times of Ol’ Alfred /...The Life & Times of Ol’ Alfred /...May 24 all-dayThe Life & Times of Ol’ Alfred is the tale of an African-American family through the eyes of a patriarch. A time when the power of the family was paramount, and its history was the[...]May25Fri2018all-day Barefoot in the Park / Creede Re...Barefoot in the Park / Creede Re...May 25 all-dayCorie is a romantic free spirit. Paul is a conservative young lawyer. This classic romantic comedy follows these six-day-old newlyweds as their dream marriage and five-story walk-up apartment fall apart in front of their very[...]all-day Dirty Rotten Scoundrels / Colora...Dirty Rotten Scoundrels / Colora...May 25 all-dayTwo con-men, a beautiful woman and the elite of the French Riviera collide in this clever and hilarious farce. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the popular MGM film, takes us to the French Riviera for[...]all-day Little Shop of Horrors / Equinox...Little Shop of Horrors / Equinox...May 25 all-dayA deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and[...]