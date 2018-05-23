Public Works Theatre Company in Lafayette is hiring a Clown Camp Assistant to work from 8:45am-3:15pm, Monday through Friday, June 11th – June 15th. They are looking for someone who has experience and enjoys working with children ages 7-11. Prefer someone who has had a background check already completed and can provide documentation. They will do a background check however, if you haven’t had one. Must be able to be physically active during camp time.

DUTIES

Helping to set up for crafts and activities, running games and ensemble activities, assisting with skill building, and keeping a watchful eye. In Clown Camp, campers are introduced to classic clown, physical comedy, and vaudeville routines, simple circus skills, and ensemble and improvisational theatre games. The week culminates in a showing of work on the last day.

DESIRED REQUIREMENT

Experience in physical theatre helpful.

COMPENSATION

Pay is commensurate with experience, between $15-18/hour.

Temporary Job: June 11th – June 15th, 2018

DEADLINE TO APPLY

Friday, June 8th, 2018 by 5pm

TO APPLY

Email: publicworkstc@gmail.com

If needed: 720-891-1882

CLOWN CAMP LOCATION

Starkey Building, 309 S. Public Road, Lafayette, CO. 80026

On Friday (June 15th) camp will be held at the Mary Miller Theater, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette, CO 80026, with a final performance at 2:15pm.

Website